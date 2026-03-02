Cynthia Erivo Wins NAACP Image Award for WICKED: FOR GOOD - Full List of Winners

Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, and more took home awards this past weekend at the 57th NAACP Image Awards. Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening celebrated the best in Black culture, honoring leaders and cratives cross entertainment, advocacy, and culture.

Cynthia Erivo won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. The movie itself was nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Ensemble Cast, and Outstanding Soundtrack album, among others. Other notable nominees included NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Audra McDonald for The Gilded Age, and Patina Miller for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Colman Domingo was presented with the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, and Viola Davis received the Chairman’s Award, which honors individuals who excel in public service and use their platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change. Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, which celebrates musical trailblazers.

Presenters for the evening included Chase Infiniti, Delroy Lindo, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, Halle Bailey, Janelle James, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Lionel Richie, MC Lyte, Miles Caton, Nicole Beharie, Regé-Jean Page, Regina Hall, Ryan Coogler, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Sterling K. Brown, and The Cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas.

Note: Winners are BOLDED

57th NAACP Image Awards Nominations and Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Kendrick Lamar

Michael B. Jordan

Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Harlem (Prime Video)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

The Residence (Netflix)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric the Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

David Oyelowo – “Government Cheese” (Apple TV)

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Vince Staples – “The Vince Staples Show” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph – “Loot” (Apple TV)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Uzo Aduba – “The Residence” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Residence” (Netflix)

Josh Johnson – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Wendell Pierce – “Elsbeth” (CBS)

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Edwina Findley – “The Residence” (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jerrie Johnson – “Harlem” (Prime Video)

Wanda Sykes – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Beyond The Gates (CBS)

Forever (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Michael Cooper Jr. – “Forever” (Netflix)

Morris Chestnut – “Watson” (CBS)

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (ABC)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – “Reasonable Doubt” (Hulu)

Lovie Simone – “Forever” (Netflix)

Patina Miller – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (STARZ)

Queen Latifah - “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Ato Essandoh – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Jacob Latimore – “The Chi” (Showtime)

Wood Harris – “Forever” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aisha Hinds – “9-1-1” (ABC)

Audra McDonald – “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Karen Pittman – “Forever” (Netflix)

Karen Pittman – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

G20 (Prime Video)

Ironheart (Disney+)

Ruth & Boaz (Netflix)

Straw (Netflix)

Washington Black (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Please Don't Feed The Children”( Tubi)

Idris Elba – “Heads of State” (Prime Video)

Taye Diggs – “Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours” (Lifetime)

Tyler Lepley – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Brandy Norwood – “Christmas Everyday” (Lifetime)

Dominique Thorne – “Ironheart” (Disney+)

Serayah – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – “Straw” (Netflix)

Viola Davis – “G20” (Prime Video)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (CNN)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts (ABC)

Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look: A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

The Don Lemon Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Talk Series

House Guest (YouTube TV)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall Show (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Services/Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Full Court Press (ESPN, ESPN+)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Ready to Love (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

Tiny Desk Concerts Celebrates Black Music Month 2025 (NPR)

HBCU Honors (BET Networks)

BET Awards 2025 (BET Networks)

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (NBC)

Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons (YouTube/Moment PPV)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+)

Gracie's Corner (YouTube TV)

Iyanu (Cartoon Network)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Reading Rainbow (KidZuko)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Amanda Christine – IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max)

Blake Cameron James – IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max)

Jeremiah Felder – The Residence (Netflix)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Percy Daggs IV – Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Abby Phillip – CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (CNN)

Don Lemon – The Don Lemon Show (YouTube)

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. – Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates. Jr. (PBS)

Scott Evans – House Guest (YouTube TV)

Sherri Shepherd — Sherri (Syndicated)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Barbara Corcoran, Lori Grenier, ROBERT HERJAVEC, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Kevin O'Leary – Shark Tank (ABC)

Bozoma St. John and Jimmy Fallon – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Kevin Hart – BET Awards 2025 (BET Networks)

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Brandee Evans – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Janet Hubert – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Murder in a Small Town (FOX)

Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Animated Series

Disney Jr.'s Ariel (Disney Jr.)

Gracie's Corner (YouTube TV)

Iyanu (Cartoon Network)

Lil Kev (BET+)

Weather Hunters (PBS KIDS)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Anika Noni Rose – The Mighty Nein (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Graceyn Hollingsworth – Gracie's Corner (YouTube TV)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

College Gameday: Michael Vick (ESPN)

Glam Through The Ages (KeyTV Network)

Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch (YouTube TV)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar (FOX)

The Daily Show: After The Cut (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Chinaka Hodge – Ironheart (Disney+)

Daniel Lawrence Taylor – Boarders (Tubi)

Haolu Wang – Black Mirror (Netflix)

Jas Summers – Stay (Hulu)

Tearrance Averelle Chisolm – Demascus (Tubi)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Glynn Turman – Straw (Netflix)

Jay Ellis – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Rockmond Dunbar – Straw (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – Washington Black (Hulu)

Ving Rhames – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Angela Bassett – Zero Day (Netflix)

Lyric Ross – Ironheart (Disney+)

Marsai Martin – G20 (Prime Video)

Sherri Shepherd – Straw (Netflix)

Teyana Taylor – Straw (Netflix)

Outstanding New Artist

Elmiene – Useless Without You (Def Jam Recordings)

Lee Vasi – Love Me To Life (Capitol CMG/Leeda Music Group)

Madison McFerrin – Scorpio (MadMcFerrin Music LLC)

Monaleo – Who Did the Body? (Columbia Records)

Ravyn Lenae – Bicycle Race (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bryson Tiller – Solace & The Vices (RCA Records/TrapSoul)

Chris Brown – It Depends feat. Bryson Tiller (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

GIVĒON – Beloved (Epic Records)

Kendrick Lamar – luther (pgLang under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas – MUTT Deluxe: Heel (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Alex Isley – Hands (Warner Records)

Cardi B – Am I the Drama? (Atlantic Records)

Doechii – Anxiety (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

SZA – SOS Deluxe: LANA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Jazz Album

For Dinah – Ledisi (Candid Records)

We Insist! 2025 – Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell (Candid Records)

Beneath the Skin – Nnenna Freelon (Origin Records)

Live-Action - Nate Smith – Nate Smith (Naive)

Griot Songs – Omar Thomas Large Ensemble (Omar Thomas Music)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Jekalyn X The Legends – Jekalyn Carr (Waynorth Music)

Live at Maverick City – Maverick City Music (Tribl Records, LLC)

Only On The Road (Live) – Tye Tribbett (Freligious Music)

Tasha – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

The Live Reunion: Washington D.C. – JJ Hairson and Youthful Praise (James Town Music)

Outstanding International Song

In Our Sight – Skip Marley (Def Jam Recordings)

Is It – Tyla (Epic Records)

Love – Burna Boy (Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records)

With You – Davido feat. Omah Lay (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

You4Me – Tiwa Savage (Everything Savage/EMPIRE)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Anxiety – Doechii (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Boots on the Ground – 803Fresh (Snake Eyez Music Group/APG)

Escape Room – Teyana Taylor (Def Jam Recordings)

Folded – Kehlani (Atlantic Records)

luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (pgLang under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Album

Am I The Drama? – Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

Beloved – GIVĒON (Epic Records)

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T, Malice (Roc Nation Distribution)

Mutt Deluxe: Heel – Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack) (Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment)

Highest 2 Lowest (Original Soundtrack) (A24)

Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Proximity Media LLC, under exclusive license to Masterworks, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 (Music from the Series) (Walt Disney Records)

Wicked: For Good (The Soundtrack) (Republic Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat John Legend (Motown Gospel)

Constant - Live – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore, Anthony Gargiula (Tribl Records)

Do it Again – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings/Tribl Records)

Don’t Faint – Jekalyn Carr (Waynorth Music)

Jesus I Do – Mariah Carey feat. The Clark Sisters (gamma.)

Outstanding Song - Soul/R&B

Folded – Kehlani (Atlantic Records)

Burning Blue – Mariah the Scientist (Epic Records)

It Depends – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Yes It Is – Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Bed of Roses – Teyana Taylor (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Song - Hip-Hop/Rap Song

Anxiety — Doechii (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Chains & Whips – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Malice (Roc Nation Distribution)

ErrTime – Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

Ride (Remix) – Chance the Rapper feat. Do or Die & Twista (CTR LLC)

Typa – GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

803Fresh feat. Fantasia – Boots on the Ground Remix (Snake Eyez Music Group/Artist Partner Group)

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips (Roc Nation Distribution)

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – For Good (Republic Records)

Mariah Carey, The Clark Sisters – Jesus I Do (gamma.)

Travis Greene & Andra Day – Let Freedom Ring (Greenelight Music/TRIBL Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Cardi B, Kehlani – Safe (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher – It Depends (Remix) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

kwn feat. Kehlani – Worst Behavior (RCA Records)

FLO – The Mood (Remixes) (Uptown Records/Republic Records)

Leon Thomas & Chris Brown – MUTT (Remix) (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film

Boots (Madison Gate Records)

Eyes of Wakanda Original Soundtrack (Hollywood Records)

Marvel's Ironheart: Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack) (Hollywood Records)

One of Them Days (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Madison Gate Records, TriStar Productions)

Sinners (Original Motion Picture Score) (Proximity Media LLC, under exclusive license to Sony Classical, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Can't Get Enough – Kennedy Ryan (Forever/Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group)

Chronicles of Ori: An African Epic – Harmonia Rosales (W. W. Norton & Company)

Death of the Author – Nnedi Okorafor (William Morrow)

Happy Land – Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Berkley, Penguin Random House)

Harlem Rhapsody – Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley, Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Chisholm & Diahann Carroll Reshaped Politics – Juanita Tolliver (Legacy Lit/Hachette Book Group)

Born in Flames – Bench Ansfield (W. W. Norton & Company)

From These Roots – Tamara Lanier (Penguin Random House, Crown)

Hidden Hospitality: Untold Stories of Black Hotel, Motel, and Resort Owners from the Pioneer Days to the Civil Rights Era – Calvin Stovall Jr. (Brown Books Publishing Group)

I Am Nobody's Slave – Lee Hawkins (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Anela Malik – American Soul: The Black History of Food in the United States (National Geographic Partners, LLC)

Charles B. Fancher – Red Clay (Blackstone Publishing)

Dr. Judith Joseph – High Functioning: Overcome Your Hidden Depression and Reclaim Your Joy (Little, Brown Spark)

Lorna Lewis – A Sky Full of Love (Lake Union)

Zoe B. Wallbrook – History Lessons (Soho Crime)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

107 Days – Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

The Look – Michelle Obama (Crown)

Toni at Random – Dana A. Williams (Amistad, HarperCollins)

Truly – Lionel Richie (HarperOne)

Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three – Dawn Staley (Black Privilege Publishing (Atria Books, Simon & Schuster))

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

American Soul: The Black History of Food in the United States – Anela Malik (National Geographic Partners, LLC)

Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine – Dr. Jessica Harris (Penguin Random House/Clarkson Potter)

We the Pizza: Slangin' Pies and Savin' Lives – Muhammad Abdul-Hadi (Penguin Random House/Clarkson Potter)

Who Better Than You? – Will Packer (Penguin Random House)

Wine Pairing for the People – Cha McCoy (Harvest, an imprint of WilliamMorrow, HarperCollins)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Death of the First Idea – Rickey Laurentiis (Alfred A. Knopf)

Florida Water – Aja Monet (Haymarket Books)

The Grace of Black Mothers – Martheaus Perkins (Trio House Press)

The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems – Patricia Smith (Scribner)

We Look Better Alive – Ali Black (Burnside Review Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Black Boy, Rise – Brynne Barnes (Chronicle Books)

Black Diamond Kings: Heroes of Negro League Baseball – Charles R. Smith Jr. (Candlewick Press)

My Quiet Place – Monica Mikai (Chronicle Books )

The History of We – Nikkolas Smith (Penguin Young Readers)

Yvonne Clark and Her Engineering Spark – Allen R. Wells; Illustrated by DeAndra Hodge (Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers/Macmillan)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

(S)Kin – Ibi Zoboi (HarperCollins/Versify)

Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Book of Anansi – Angie Thomas (HarperCollins/Clarion Books)

The Scammer – Tiffany D. Jackson (HarperCollins - Quill Tree Books)

The Story of My Anger – Jasminne Mendez (Penguin Young Readers)

Through Our Teeth – Pamela N. Harris (HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

Creaky Acres: A Graphic Novel – Calista Bril (Penguin Young Readers)

Defiant: The Story of Robert Smalls – Rob Edwards (Stranger Comics)

One Crazy Summer: The Graphic Novel – Rita William-Garcia (HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books)

Parable of the Talents A Graphic Novel Adaptation – Octavia E. Butler, adapted by Damien Duffy, Illustrated by John Jennings and David Brame (Abrams ComicArts)

They Choose Violence – Sheldon Allen (AWA Studios)

Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism

As Black New Yorkers Move Out, N.Y.C. Politics May Be Reshaped – Maya King (Newspaper)

Audra McDonald Took The Stage and Rewrote The Rules – Adam Davenport (Online)

Black joy and boots: How line dancing is fanning cultural connection – Lisa Respers France (News Service)

HBCUs Reel as Trump Cuts Black-Focused Grants: ‘This Is Our Existence’ – Jasper Smith (Online)

On Borrowed Time – Anissa Durham (Online)

Outstanding Motion Picture

Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

One of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Sarah’s Oil (Amazon MGM Studios)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife (Relatively Media)

Tyriq Withers – HIM (Monkeypaw Productions)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Keke Palmer – One Of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kerry Washington – Shadow Force (Lionsgate)

Tessa Thompson – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Damson Idris – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Delroy Lindo – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Wright – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Janelle James – One Of Them Days (Sony)

Jayme Lawson – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Regina Hall – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures )

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Magazine Dreams (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Opus (A24)

Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

My Father's Shadow (MUBI)

Souleymane's Story (Kino Lorber)

The Fisherman (Luu Vision Media)

The Secret Agent (NEON)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Films)

Tyriq Withers – HIM (Monkeypaw Productions)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, Yao – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams – “One Of Them Days” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Coleman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky – “Highest 2 Lowest” (A24)

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke – “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Sneaks (Briarcliff Entertainment)

The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – Sneaks (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Craig Robinson – The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Danielle Brooks – The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Lil Rel Howery – Dog Man (DreamWorks Animation)

Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

ADO (Baylor University)

Before You Let Go (Find Your People Program)

Best Eyes (American Film Institute Conservatory)

Ella (Netflix)

Food for the Soul (P.A. Works)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

ASALI: Power of The Pollinators (Upenndo! Productions)

Black Man, Black Man (Chainwheel Productions)

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II (Cutting Edge Animation)

Jazzy Bells (Deep C Digital)

Wednesdays with Gramps (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Cassandra Mann – Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Entertainment LLC)

Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole (Netflix)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife (Relativity Media)

R.T. Thorne – 40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Rachael Abigail Holder – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture

Amari Price – The Knife (Relativity Media)

Estella K. Kahiha – The Woman in the Yard (Athena Studios)

Jahleel Kamara – Shadow Force (Lionsgate)

Naya Desir-Johnson – Sarah's Oil (Amazon MGM Studios)

Peyton Jackson – The Woman in the Yard (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kira Kelly – HIM (Universal Pictures)

Martim Vian – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich)

Sean Bobbitt – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Shabier Kirchner – Materialists (A24)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Being Eddie (Netflix)

Fatherless No More (First Gen Films)

Left Behind (Corso Films)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Who in the Hell is Regina Jones? (Weigel Productions)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

A Star Without A Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story (Apple TV)

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015 (HBO Max)

Great Migrations: A People on the Move (PBS)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)

Number One On the Call Sheet (Apple TV)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

Black Longevity (Apt. 5f)

CIRILO, A Legacy Untold (JOCMedia & Entertainment)

Freeman Vines (Switchboard)

Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within (Netflix)

The Ebony Canal: A Story of Black Infant Health (Ya Momz House)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Aisha Muharrar – Hacks - "Clickable Face" (HBO Max)

Frida Perez – The Studio - "The War" (Apple TV)

Lizzy Darrell – Abbott Elementary - "100th Day of School" (ABC)

Monique D. Hall – Sesame Street - "Tamir's Art Show" (MAX)

Naomi Ekperigin – St. Denis Medical - "Buffalo Bruce and the Matty Kid" (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ajani Jackson – Law & Order - "Episode 10" (NBC)

Bryce Ahart, Stephanie McFarlane – FBI - "Episode 12" (CBS)

C.A. Johnson – The Beast in Me - "Thanatos" (Netflix)

Cynthia Adarkwa – The Pitt -"12:00 P.M." (HBO Max)

Walter Mosley – The Lowdown - "Tulsa Turnaround" (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Aireka Muse – “Friends & Lovers” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Jas Summers – “Stay” (Hulu)

Jerrod Carmichael – “Jerrod Carmichael: Don't Be Gay” (HBO Max)

Michael Elliot, Cory Tynan – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Roye Okupe and Brandon Easton – “Iyanu: The Age of Wonders” (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Nora Garrett – “After the Hunt” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Syreeta Singleton – “One of Them Days” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Walter Mosley, Nadia Latif – “The Man in My Basement” (Andscape)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest - "It's Not A MoMent, It's A Movement, Bitch!" (Netflix)

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons - "Ultimate Frisbee" (Netflix)

Paul Hunter – Government Cheese - "Father Facts, Figures, and Failures" (Apple TV)

Theodore Witcher – Demascus - "The Thanksgiving Episode" (Tubi)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary - "The Science Fair" (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Angela Barnes – Ironheart - "The Past Is the Past" (Disney+)

Anton Cropper – Reasonable Doubt - "Feelin' It" (Hulu)

Jet Wilkinson – The Copenhagen Test - "Copenhagen" (Peacock)

Mario Van Peebles – Power Book III: Raising Kanan - "Allow Me to Re-Introduce Myself" (STARZ)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – The Gilded Age - "My Mind Is Made Up" (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Alanna Brown – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Nicole G. Leier – “Trapped in the Spotlight” (Lifetime)

Olatunde Osunsanmi – “Star Trek: Section 31” (Paramount+)

Tailiah Breon – “Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story” (A&E)

Troy A. Scott – “I'll Never Let You Go” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Elijah Bynum – “Magazine Dreams” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Guillermo Del Toro – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Lawrence Lamont – “One of Them Days” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

R.T. Thorne – “40 Acres” (Magnolia Pictures)

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Film)

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson – “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” (Hulu)

Andre Gaines – “Boo-Yah - A Portrait of Stuart Scott” (ESPN)

Contessa Gayles – “Songs from the Hole” (Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch – “Number One on the Call Sheet” (Apple TV)

Yemi Oyediran – “King of Them All: The Story of King Records” (PBS)

Outstanding Podcast - News and Information

Accidentally Informed (ComebackTV Presents)

Native Land Pod (iHeartMedia/Reasoned Choice Media)

The Assignment with Audie Cornish (CNN)

The Don Lemon Show (Lemon Media Network)

The Joy Reid Show (Image Lab Media Group LLC)

Outstanding Podcast - Lifestyle/Self-Help

Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted (Williamson Media Group)

Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford (Forged Path Productions)

IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson (Higher Ground)

Just Heal with Dr. Jay (Cue & Coda Films)

Money And Wealth With John Hope Bryant (Black Effect-iHeartPodcasts)

Outstanding Podcast - Society and Culture

Baby, This is Keke Palmer (Wondery)

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay (The Ringer)

IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson (Higher Ground)

The Don Lemon Show (Lemon Media Network)

What Now? with Trevor Noah (Day Zero Productions)

Outstanding Podcast - Arts, Sports and Entertainment

IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson (Higher Ground)

Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe (Hillman Grad & Lemonada Media)

ReLiving Single with Erika Alexander & Kim Coles (Hartbeat)

Shawn Stockman's On That Note (CTG Media)

SPOLITICS with Jemele Hill (Unbothered Inc)

Outstanding Podcast - Scripted/Limited Series/Short Form

Exonerated: The Cost of Wrongful Conviction (WURD Radio)

Interesting Things with JC (Jim Connors LLC)

Kingsland (SBH Productions and Audible)

Squeezed with Yvette Nicole Brown (Lemonada Media)

The Prophecy Season 2 (Audible, Simpson Street and Q Code Media)

Outstanding Costume Design (TV or Film)

“Bel-Air” – Queensylvia Akuchie (Peacock)

“Highest 2 Lowest” – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (A24)

“Love, Brooklyn” – Missy Mickens (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Sinners” – Ruth E. Carter (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Wicked: For Good” – Paul Tazewell (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Make-up (TV or Film)

“All's Fair” – Kate Biscoe (Hulu)

“Bel-Air” – Alyssa Hudson (Peacock)

“Chief of War” – Christian Tinsley (Apple TV)

“Highest 2 Lowest” – Ngozi Olandu Young (A24)

“Sinners” – Ken Diaz (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Hair Styling (TV or Film)

“All's Fair” – Valerie Jackson (Hulu)

“Bel-Air” – Terry Hunt (Peacock)

“Beyond the Gates” – Wankala L. Hinkson (CBS)

“Reasonable Doubt” – Deaundra Metzger (Hulu)

“Sinners” – Shunika Terry (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special

Deanna Nowell, ACE – “Ironheart” (Disney+)

Maysie Hoy, ACE – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ralph Jean-Pierre – “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Shaheed Qaasim – “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

“Butterfly” – Yeonheon Jung (Prime Video)

“F1” – Gary Powell (Apple TV)

“G20” – Grant Powell (Prime Video)

"Shadow Force” – Dartenea Bryant (Starz)

“Sinners” – Andy Gill (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Digital Content Creator - Art/Comedy

Darren Watkins Jr. – @IShowSpeed

Jordan Howlett – @jordan_the_stallion8

Joshua Neal – @joshuadneal

Lou Young – @Louuuyoung

Tee Sanders – @teesanderscomedy

Outstanding Digital Content Creator - Political/Culture

Elizabeth Booker Houston – @bookersquared

Garrison Hayes – @garrisonh

George Lee Jr. – @theconsciouslee

Joshua Doss – @doss.discourse

Lynae Vanee – @lynaevanee

Outstanding Digital Content Creator - Fashion/Beauty

Allyiah Gainer – @allyiahsface

De'arra Taylor – @dearra

Eni Popoola – @enigivensunday

Jackie Asamoah – @jackieaina

Wisdom Kaye – @wisdm

Outstanding Digital Content Creator - Gaming/Tech

Berlin Edmond, Jr. – @Berleezy

Cory Kenshin – @CoryxKenshin

Gerard Williams – @Hiphopgamer

Jay-Ann Lopez – @blackgirlgamers

Khleo Thomas – @khleothomas

Outstanding Digital Content Creator - Fitness/Wellness/Food

Alex Hill – @justaddhotsauce

Jeanette Jenkins – @msjeanettejenkins

Keith Lee – @Keith_Lee125

Kimberly Villalobos – @KimmysKreations.1

Massy Arias – @Massy.arias

Photo Credit: Universal Studios