Whispers, Pulses, and Power: A Baptism of Fire at the Proscenium’s Black Box

Manila, Philippines--The season opens not with a whisper, but with a heartbeat. With its 2026 curtain-raiser, The Sandbox Collective delivers a charged staging of "Spring Awakening"—the Tony Award–winning phenomenon that once jolted Broadway and now electrifies Makati City. Serving as the inaugural production at The Black Box at The Proscenium, the show runs through March 22, 2026, christening the venue’s newest performance space with equal parts intimacy and ignition. This is no polite revisiting of a classic; it is a reclamation. A reckoning. A baptism by fire.

Crucial to that electricity is the architecture of the experience itself. The Black Box proves an ideal chamber for rock confessions and whispered rebellions alike. The sound design resonates with striking clarity—every jagged guitar riff lands cleanly, every harmony breathes, and every tremor in a young voice carries a weighted significance. The acoustics are remarkably balanced, allowing the band’s urgency and the performers’ vulnerability to coexist without competition. In a musical where silence is as potent as a scream, the room seems to listen back. Here, whispers become pulses; pulses become power. In that imposed darkness, the new season begins—unapologetically alive.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial 1891 play, "Spring Awakening" follows a collective of teenagers stumbling toward adulthood in the repressive landscape of late 19th-century Germany. Bodies are changing; questions are mounting. Adults remain chillingly silent, and institutions feel suffocating. What unfolds is a visceral collision of repression and awakening—sexual, emotional, and existential.

With book and lyrics by Steven Sater and a searing alternative-rock score by Duncan Sheik, the musical remains an unforgettable fusion of morality tale and rock concert: a rebellion wrapped in melody.

Yet, for all its corsets and classroom chairs, this production feels unmistakably contemporary. In a local landscape still reckoning with sex education, reproductive health, and LGBTQIA+ rights, the musical’s anthems of confusion and defiance land with startling immediacy. The show doesn’t simply entertain; it unsettles. It invites recognition. Bridging the gap between the stage and the street, The Sandbox Collective has partnered with MentalHealthPH, Unprude, and LoveYourselfPH for post-show talkbacks—a move that transforms the theatre into a civic forum. These conversations offer guidance and a safe harbor, extending the show’s resonance far beyond the final guitar riff.

(L-R) Nic Chien, Gabo Tiongson (partially hidden), Davy Narciso, Elian Dominguez, and Vino Mabalot

At the helm of this bold staging is Gawad Buhay nominee Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, whose direction strikes a delicate balance between raw vulnerability and kinetic urgency. Pamintuan’s vision ensures that the production isn’t merely a period piece—it’s a mirror, reflecting modern society’s ongoing tensions while giving its young characters a fierce, unapologetic voice. Musical director Ejay Yatco ensures every note pulses with emotional clarity, while Nunoy Van Den Burgh’s choreography electrifies the ensemble with a restless, youthful energy. Missy Maramara’s intimacy direction adds a tender, nuanced touch to the show’s most exposed moments, allowing the characters’ awakenings to land with genuine poignancy. Visually, the production is an immersive feast: Wika Nadera’s set design, Raven Ong’s period-precise costumes, and D Cortezano’s atmospheric lighting—all guided by assistant director Gabbi Campomanes—coalesce to craft a world that is as evocative as it is haunting.

Anchoring this ambitious staging is a masterclass in generational synergy, seamlessly blending theater royalty with the electricity of rising stars. The production finds its emotional spine in the "Adult Woman" roles, shared by Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos. Both luminaries bring a commanding, seasoned artistry to the stage, serving as a haunting counterpoint to the younger cast. Joining them is the venerable Audie Gemora as the "Adult Man" (with the versatile Onyl Torres as cover), further cementing the show’s formidable foundation.

It also features a principal cast of remarkable talent. Sharing the role of Melchior Gabor, Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz each bring distinct dimensions to the troubled, passionate character. Tambunting—returning to the Philippine stage after a flourishing career in New York and Los Angeles—imbues Melchior with a depth honed through years on global stages, including his groundbreaking work in "Felix Starro" on Off-Broadway. Diaz, a versatile performer equally at home in television, film, and theater, matches this intensity with a layered softness, bringing a fresh energy that complements Tambunting’s seasoned presence. Nic Chien and Omar Uddin alternate as Moritz Stiefel, embodying the vulnerability and turmoil of adolescence with compelling authenticity. Chien’s stage experience—highlighted by his role as Jack in "Into the Woods" and performances alongside his mother, Lea Salonga—manifests through a heartfelt delivery. Uddin, a familiar figure in Filipino entertainment since childhood, offers a profoundly moving Moritz shaped by years of diverse theatrical and screen experience, from "The Lion King" International Tour to "Next to Normal." Sheena Belarmino’s Wendla Bergmann is a highlight of the production; her performance radiates both innocence and emotional complexity. Having transitioned from reality TV competitions to major theatrical roles, Belarmino delivers a tender, memorable Wendla, capturing the audience’s empathy from the very first note.

Omar Uddin plays Moritz.

A supporting cast whose depth, versatility, and experience ensure that every corner of "Spring Awakening’s" world feels lived-in and authentic. Angelo Martinez, making his Philippine homecoming after playing the lead in "Dear Evan Hansen” in Singapore, brings both charisma and vulnerability to Hänschen Rilow. His performance demonstrates a seamless balance of charm and complexity, immediately drawing the audience into the character’s emotional journey. Vino Mabalot’s Otto Lämmermeier is a standout for his stratospheric, emotionally resonant delivery. Mabalot’s Otto pulses with anxiety and ambition—a compelling portrayal that underscores the musical’s raw depiction of adolescent struggle. Jam Binay embodies Ilse Neumann with layered sensitivity, blending strength and fragility in a performance that captures the character’s poignant outsider status.

Meanwhile, Angia Laurel’s theatrical debut as Martha Bessell is electric; the singer-songwriter-turned-actress brings her creative instincts to the fore, marking a memorable entrance into professional theater. Mijon Cortez (Anna) and Felicity Kyle Napuli (Thea) contribute musicality and precision that enrich the ensemble’s texture, with their performances grounded in expressive clarity. Elian Dominguez’s Ernst Röbel brings a quiet intensity and conscientious artistry, perhaps informed by his dual passions for theater and advocacy. Rounding out the supporting cast, Davy Narciso’s Georg Zirschnitz is a testament to seasoned craft, blending wit and emotional subtlety.

No production of "Spring Awakening" achieves its emotional and musical precision without the tireless work of its swings, and this Philippine staging is no exception. Female swings Pappel and Nikki Bengzon, alongside male swings Lance Soliman and Gabo Tiongson, provide the vital flexibility that allows the show’s intricate choreography, complex harmonies, and rapid role changes to flow seamlessly.

"Spring Awakening" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY, USA. Tickets are now available on Ticket2Me.

Photos: Loreta Arroyo