Wagner College Theatre to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in March

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wagner College Theatre in Stage One will present a "skirmish of wit," as Beatrice and Benedick take the stage in William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Love, intrigue and mischief are in the air, as Shakespeare blends equal parts comedic and deeply vulnerable moments in this classic love story. Join Shakespeare's beloved characters as love blossoms, tensions rise and sparks fly in this modern production directed and adapted by current senior Design, Technology, and Management major Sierra Friday '26.

Set in a sun-soaked countryside villa, this production leans into the romance, mischief, and razor-sharp banter that have made the play a favorite for centuries. As Beatrice and Benedick spar their way toward love, secrets unravel, tensions rise, and comedy reigns, balanced by moments of unexpected tenderness and emotional honesty.

Director Sierra Friday hopes audiences will embrace the play's joyful spirit.

"I think the thing I'd like to stress the most is that this is a comedy... with all that goes on in the world sometimes we just need to escape to a villa in the countryside and enjoy ourselves for a little bit," Friday said.

A lifelong lover of classical theatre, Friday grew up immersed in Shakespeare's work and brings that deep appreciation to this production. She highlighted the play's unique ability to blend sharp humor with deeply human emotion, "For all the loud comedy, there are also moments of intimate softness and raw feeling that counter the witty sparring and some larger than life characters."

Performances are on March 12, 13 14 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14, 15 at 2 p.m. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

The creative team includes Sierra Friday (director), Lou Jacob (directing supervisor), Harley Cooper (lighting designer), Kailey Kisner (hair & makeup designer), Jareb Goldston (scenic designer), Adar Marcus (sound designer), Evan Lajoie (props master), Angelina Ascoli (stage manager), Vicki Neal (production manager), Alex Rice (production technical director), and Brian T. Sharron (technical director).

The cast includes Shane Hickey, Layla Valenzuela, Jordan Hamers, Nico Alexander, Shawn Corbett, Hannah-May Record, MacArthur Maryn, Kelsey Knapp, Ella Dreher, Monet Nowlan, William Mack, and Catrina Dorsey.