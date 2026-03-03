Review: MY FAIR LADY by American Theater Group-Marvelous

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“How am I to know what will become of you?” by Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady

American Theater Group (ATG) is topping off their 2025-2026 season with a superb main stage production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical theatre gem, My Fair Lady. Masterfully directed by ATG’s Producing Artistic Director, Jim Vagias with choreography by Victoria Casillo and Musical Direction by Amanda Dee this show is a real crowd-pleaser. It features a fabulous cast and wonderful staging. We attended a sold-out performance that totally delighted the audience. The production will run through March 15th at two New Jersey venues that include the DMK Theater/Union Arts Center in Union and UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway.

My Fair Lady is based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. Originally produced in 1956, the beloved musical features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. It tells the story of a young Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolitle who is transformed into a sophisticated lady by the instruction of Professor Henry Higgins, a highly respected linguist. Higgins considers his work with Eliza to be a social experiment, but the outcome may just be unpredictable.

(Andrew Calcote Fehrenbacher as Professor Higgins and Samantha Bruce as Eliza Doolittle)

The company is perfectly cast with their abundant acting and vocal talents. Leading the cast is Andrew Calcote Fehrenbacher as Professor Higgins and Samantha Bruce as Eliza Doolittle. They are joined by Lawrence E. Street as Colonel Pickering; Tom Souhrada as Alfred Doolittle; Michelle Jennings as Mrs. Higgins; and Xavier Turner as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Also appearing are ensemble members Paul Watt-Morse, Grace McLean, Kyle Kobetsky, and Jaid Green.

Unforgettable scenes include Colonel Pickering and Henry Higgins first meeting Eliza as she sells flowers on the street; Eliza coming to Henry’s study wishing to learn proper English; Henry overworking Eliza on her vowels; Eliza attending the races with Henry; the night of the Embassy ball; Eliza visiting Henry’s mother; and Alfred Doolitle preparing for his wedding.

The score enjoys live piano accompaniment. There are 20 musical treasures exquisitely performed that include favorites such as “Why Can’t The English” by Henry Higgins; “Just You Wait” by Eliza Doolittle; “I Could Have Danced All Night” by Eliza Doolittle, Mrs. Pearce, and the Maids; “Ascot Gavotte” by the Ensemble; “You Did It” by Colonel Pickering, Henry Higgins, Mrs. Pearce, and Servants; “Get Me To The Church On Time” by Alfred Doolittle, Harry, Jamie and Cockneys; and “Without You” by Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins.

The Production Team has done an excellent job of bringing the charm and vibrancy of My Fair Lady to the stage. The Team includes Musicians, Amanda Dee and Sharon Ahn; Assistant Choreographer/Dance Captain, Jaid Green; Production Stage Manager, Griffin O'Connor; Production Manager, Catherine Murphy; Scenic Design, Bethanie Wampol Watson; Lighting Design; Douglas Macur; Assistant Lighting Designer/ Head Electrician, Levi Morici; Costume Design, Isabella Rossi; Sound Designer, Travis Joseph Wright; Assistant Sound Design/AI Artemis Zara Gültekin; Technical Director, Ben Merrick; Properties Designer, Alison Merrick; Fight Director, Rick Sordelet; Wig Design, Sarah Norton; Casting Director, Michael Cassara, CSA; Assistant Stage Manager, Max Evans; and Wardrobe, Madeline Leong.

You may have experienced My Fair Lady before, but it is surely the time to revisit this marvelous production presented by American Theater Group. Check out where you can see the show in the coming weeks.

The state-of-the-art Union Arts Center is located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, with its primary entrance on Morris Avenue. My Fair Lady performances at Union Arts Center are Thursday March 5th through Sunday March 8th.

UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage is the recently renovated intimate 199-seat theater built by the City of Rahway Redevelopment Agency, located at 360 Hamilton Street. My Fair Lady performances at Hamilton Stage will be Friday, March 13th through Sunday, March 15th.

Ticket prices range from $50-65 and are available at www.americantheatergroup.org.

Photo Credit: Yvonne Duck Photography (Lead Photo-Samantha Bruce as Eliza Doolittle)

