New York City Center to Offer Free Programs for Young Adults

New York City Center announced the return of two free programs for young adults—the fourth edition of the Street Dance Ambassadors program and the second Preludes! Summer Teen Theater Intensive. Both programs are part of City Center's Education & Community Engagement programs which provide pathways to and through the arts for thousands of students and New Yorkers across the city through workshops, residencies, performances, apprenticeships, and externships.

STREET DANCE AMBASSADORS

The Street Dance Ambassadors program (Mar 28 – May 16) offers dancers age 18 through 26 the opportunity to take their artistry to the next level by working with some of the biggest names in the industry. The free eight-week series includes classes and seminars that explore a variety of styles from waacking and vogueing to house and hip hop, and professional development opportunities with club dance and hip hop icons like Archie Burnett and Buddha Stretch, multi-faceted performer and Juilliard faculty member Ms. Vee, and Artistic Directors & Program Curators Ephrat Asherie and Adesola Osakalumi.

Interested dancers, with previous experience encouraged, must submit their application by Thursday, March 5, at NYCityCenter.org/StreetDanceAmbassadors. All participants receive a stipend per session.

Street Dance Ambassadors takes place at New York City Center's studios (130 W 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues) on Saturdays from 11am – 4pm starting March 28 and culminating on May 16, 2026. The cohort will also develop group choreography for a final showcase on May 16. For additional details, visit NYCityCenter.org/StreetDanceAmbassadors.

PRELUDES! SUMMER TEEN THEATER INTENSIVE

Returning for a second edition, the Preludes! Summer Teen Theater Intensive (Aug 10 – 15) provides passionate young performers ages 13 - 18, with no prior experience necessary, with free pre-professional musical theater training. This year the program features two cohorts: teens ages 13 – 15 and 16 – 18. The week-long program includes master classes and foundational workshops led by industry professionals, City Center Teaching Artists, and special guests including Tiffany Mann (Encores! Jelly's Last Jam), James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop), and more to be announced. The intensive culminates in a collaborative group performance for friends and family.

Preludes! Summer Teen Theater Intensive takes place at New York City Center's studios (130 W 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues) from Monday, August 10 through Saturday, August 15 from 10am – 4pm. Snacks will be provided throughout the day. Interested participants must sign up for one of the audition sessions to be held in all five broughs beginning on May 1. For more information or to sign up for an audition visit NYCityCenter.org/Preludes.

Preludes! Auditions in Your Borough This May

Sign-ups for audition slots are now open, and no preparation is needed for the first round. Each session will feature fun and engaging group work in choreography and vocal performance.

Teens from across New York City are invited to participate at one of the following borough-based locations:

MANHATTAN: Fri, May 1, 4 – 7pm; New York City Center Studios

STATEN ISLAND: Mon May 4, 4 – 7pm; Snug Harbor Dance Center

QUEENS: Wed, May 6, 4 – 7pm; Flushing Town Hall

THE BRONX: Thu, May 7 4 – 7pm; Lehman Stages

BROOKLYN: Fri, May 8, 4 – 7pm; A.R.T./New York South Oxford Space

Important Dates at New York City Center:

CALLBACKS: Thu, May 28, 4pm

ORIENTATION: Thu, Aug 6, 4pm

INTENSIVE: Mon, Aug 10 – Sat, Aug 15, 10am

FINAL SHARING: Sat, Aug 15, 2pm

New York City Center's 2025 - 2026 Season continues through July 26. Upcoming productions include the 25th Flamenco Festival (Feb 26 – Mar 8), Encores! The Wild Party (Mar 18 – 29), Graham100: The Centennial Celebration (Apr 8 – 12), Dance Theatre of Harlem (Apr 16 – 19), Ballet Hispánico (Apr 23 – 26), Encores! La Cage Aux Folles (Jun 17 – 28), and Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand ꟾ Artists at the Center (Jul 23 – 26).

Tickets from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. For audience members 40 years of age and under, Access Club offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions.