Photos: AFTERGLOW Premieres in Sydney at at the Eternity Playhouse

S. Asher Gelman’s international hit play Afterglow has premiered at the Eternity Playhouse, Darlinghurst, playing to 22 March.

The cast of three comprises Julian Curtis (Gaslight, Cock, Dance Academy), gold medal winning Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham (Strangers in Between, Jock Night, The Pool) in his Australian acting debut, and Matthew Predny (Titanique, Avenue Q, Kinky Boots). Will Lonsdale (King Lear, Fatherland) is the swing.

After its critical success Off-Broadway with a season which ran for 18 months, and productions around the globe, Afterglow now brings its modern, intimate exploration of desire, honesty and connection to Australian audiences! Melbourne audiences and critics raved about the production.

When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. As all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust, relationships are challenged and futures are shaken. Afterglow is a raw, funny and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love.

Photo credit: Cameron Grant, Parenthesy

Matthew Predny & Matthew Mitcham

Matthew MItcham & Matthew Predny

Matthew Mitcham & Julian Curtis