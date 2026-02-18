Video: Ricky Downes III Unveils A NIGHT AT THE DUCK POND Puppet Comedy Special on YouTube

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For over decade, comedian and puppeteer Ricky Downes III has graced the stages of New York with his caravan of characters, costumes, and puppets, in performances that can only be described as the weird kid in class trespassing Disney World on a sugar rush. Homemade puppets, dollar store props, and alarmingly high energy are expected, but laughter is guaranteed.

Last fall, Ricky Downes III cultivated all his comedy chaos into a his first fully-realized, comedy hour - A Night at the Duck Pond, to life at The People's Improv Theater. Under guise of a dating show, Ricky presented several mainstays of his character and puppet library showcasing their talents - in hopes of being selected by the audience to go on a date with one lucky audience member.

Was it be a puppet-wielding safari guide, a duck-themed, dominatrix drag queen, a giraffe floundering at stand-up, the United States Senator from Vermont, a show tune singing goose?

Well now YOU can found out! A Night at the Duck Pond has been uploaded in its entirety on Ricky's YouTube channel. Ricky is no stranger to an online presence as he infamously went viral in 2020 for singing the entirety of Hamilton in the voices of the Muppets, and then again last year when he brought THE MUPPETS to Oz in his parody of Wicked.