ROMEO & JULIET Starring Sadie Sink & Noah Jupe Extends

Romeo & Juliet will extend for two weeks due to popular demand. The production, starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe, directed by Robert Icke, will begin performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Wednesday 18 March 2026 and play until Saturday 20 June 2026. A strictly 14-week season. Tickets for the two-week extension will go on sale at midday on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Check out rehearsal photos here!

Joining Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, John Proctor Is The Villain – Broadway, Tony Award Nominee) as Juliet and Noah Jupe (Hamnet, A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Romeo are Jamie Ankrah (Christmas Day – Almeida Theatre) as Peter, Dylan Corbett-Bader (King Lear – Wyndham's Theatre) as Benvolio, Eden Epstein (Mary Page Marlowe – The Old Vic) as Lady Capulet, Alex Felton (All's Well That Ends Well – National Theatre) as Abraham, Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Good Night, and Good Luck – Broadway) as Capulet, Ada Grey (Chicago Fire) as First Servant, Kasper Hilton-Hille (Troilus & Cressida – Shakespeare's Globe) as Friar John / Mercutio, Aruna Jalloh (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy – Apollo Theatre, Royal Court & New Diorama Theatre) as Tybalt, John Marquez (Doc Martin) as Friar Laurence, Caroline Moroney (All's Well That Ends Well – Shakespeare's Globe) Second Servant, Clare Perkins (Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre) as Nurse, David Shelley (Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre) as Apothecary/Montague, Lewis Shepherd (Dear England – National Theatre & Prince Edward Theatre) as Paris and Alexander Uzoka (Macbeth – Bristol Old Vic) as Gregory.

Joining director Robert Icke (Oedipus, The Doctor) on the creative team are set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler (After the Dance – Olivier Award), lighting designer Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy – Tony Award), sound designer Giles Thomas (Kenrex), video designer Ash J Woodward (Dear England), casting directors Julia Horan CDG & Jim Carnahan CSA (Oedipus), voice coaches Penny Dyer (Hello Dolly!) & Nick Trumble (Player Kings), fight director Kev McCurdy (Les Misérables), movement director Polly Bennett (The Lehman Trilogy), associate director Jack Bradfield (Player Kings), assistant director Neetu Singh (The Cherry Orchard), costume supervisor Sabia Smith (Othello), wigs, hair & make-up supervisor Alice Dawson Whale for Campbell Young Associates (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) props supervisor Lily Mollgaard (A Midsummer Night's Dream), production managers Kate West and Charlotte Ranson, production dramatherapist Wabriya King and production physiotherapist Fabi Waisbort.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Empire Street Productions, who are currently producing the UK tour of Prima Facie starring the multi award winning Jodie Comer; and who most recently produced A Complicated Woman starring Self Esteem at the Duke of York's Theatre; Elektra starring Brie Larson and Stockard Channing at The Duke of York's Theatre and Theatre Royal Brighton; Slave Play at The Noël Coward Theatre starring Kit Harrington and Olivia Washington; the widely acclaimed Olivier and Tony award winning Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London and John Golden Theatre in New York which is currently touring the UK and Ireland; as well as The Pillowman at the Duke of York's starring Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton. Empire Street Productions new conversation series Live from Soho, presented by James Bierman, takes place on the first Wednesday of every month at the Underbelly Boulevard. Upcoming guests include film and stage director Thea Sharrock and award winning Designer Tom Scutt. They have recently announced they are producing Sunday in the Park with George starring Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande at the Barbican in summer 2027.

Empire Street Productions have teamed up with ATG Entertainment Creative Learning, and the Harold Pinter Theatre on Romeo & Juliet: The Star-Crossed Projects. This specially designed schools programme will give Key Stage 3 and 4 students the chance to experience Shakespeare's greatest love story and respond creatively. R&J: Star-Crossed Words offers students the chance to see a performance and participate in a playwriting workshop, with the opportunity for selected pieces to be performed on the Harold Pinter stage. R&J: Star-Crossed Deeds allows students to engage in hands-on Shakespeare workshops and perform monologues or scenes live on stage. Both programmes are targeted at schools with limited access to live theatre, with tickets and workshops priced at £15 per student, culminating in sharings on stage at the Pinter Theatre on 4th and 5th June 2026.