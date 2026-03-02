Video: P!nk Performs 'Hopeless War' From THE OUTSIDERS with Daughter Willow





This week, P!nk is guest-hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to kick things off, she took the stage to perform "Hopeless War" from Broadway's The Outsiders alongside her daughter Willow Sage Hart. In the musical, the song is performed by Cherry and Ponyboy. Watch the special edition of Cameo-oke now.

This P!nk guest hosting stint follows the recent announcement that The Kelly Clarkson Show will conclude after seven seasons, with new episodes airing through Fall 2026.

The Outsiders, adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The original Broadway production opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre following a world premiere engagement at La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023. The production won four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Danya Taymor), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt) and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Cody Spencer).

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

On Sunday, March 15th, original Broadway cast members Trevor Wayne (Broadway debut as a swing and currently plays “Ponyboy Curtis”), Brent Comer (Broadway debut as “Darrel Curtis”), Jason Schmidt (Broadway debut as “Sodapop Curtis”), Kevin William Paul (Broadway debut as “Bob”), Renni Anthony Magee (originated the role of “Steve”), SarahGrace Mariani (Broadway debut as “Marcia”), Melody Rose (Broadway debut as “Beverly”) along with Alex Joseph Grayson, who joined the cast in February 2025 as “Dallas Winston,” play their final performance. The week prior, on Sunday, March 8th, original Broadway cast member Tilly Evans-Krueger (played “Ace” and an associate choreographer on the production) departs. Tony Award-nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch will also play his final performance as “Johnny Cade” on Sunday, March 15th.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, the cast will be led by Noah Pacht (John Proctor is the Villain) as “Ponyboy Curtis,” Caleb Mathura (Broadway debut, The Notebook National Tour) as “Johnny Cade,” SeQuoiia (joined the company earlier this year as a swing) as “Dallas Winston,” Dan Berry (originated the role of “Paul” in the Broadway company) as “Darrel Curtis,” Sutton James Kaylor(Broadway debut) as “Sodapop Curtis,” Nicholas McDonough (Broadway debut, Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”) as “Bob” and Victor Carrillo Tracey (a swing in the original Broadway company) as “Paul.” Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as “Cherry Valance” and Daryl Tofa as “Two-Bit” continue with the company.