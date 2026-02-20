Top Film, TV and Video Game Composers Nominated by Peers for 2026 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) have announced the nominees for the 2026 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards. Chosen by the ASCAP composer community, the awards recognize the musical storytellers who scored the past year's top films, television series and video games.

ASCAP Composers' Choice nominees are announced in the following categories: Film Score of the Year, Television Score of the Year, Television Theme of the Year, Video Game Score of the Year, Documentary Film Score of the Year and Documentary Series Score of the Year. (Previously “Documentary Score of the Year,” this category has been split into two categories – Film and Series – to recognize the genre's musical depth and diversity.)

A first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations, the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards gives the ASCAP community of composers a means to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers. The nominations panel includes both composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members through March 6 at 11:59 PM ET at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.

The ASCAP Composers' Choice Award winners will be revealed on April 28 during an exclusive party celebrating the 2026 ASCAP Screen Music Awards winners in Los Angeles.

2026 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE NOMINEES

FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Films released in the US in 2025, whether theatrically or via another medium)

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Simon Franglen

A Nice Indian Boy - Raashi Kulkarni

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Rental Family - Alex Somers & Jónsi

Wicked: For Good - John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR*

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2025)

Andor - Brandon Roberts

IT: Welcome to Derry - Benjamin Wallfisch

Murderbot - Amanda Jones

Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne

Pluribus - Dave Porter

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2025)

Murderbot - Amanda Jones

Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla

Pluribus - Dave Porter

Stranger Things - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Washington Black - Cameron Moody

DOCUMENTARY FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2025)

2000 Meters to Andriivka - Sam Slater

The Age of Disclosure - Blair Mowat

Chaos: The Manson Murders - Paul Leonard-Morgan

Last Breath - Paul Leonard-Morgan

Prime Minister - Sofia Degli Alessandri

DOCUMENTARY SERIES SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Documentary series or miniseries initially airing in the US in 2025)

100 Foot Wave - Philip Glass

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Amanda Jones

Octopus! - Siddhartha Khosla

Pee-Wee as Himself - Jon Brion

Secrets of the Penguins - Nainita Desai

VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Games originally released in the US in 2025)

Battlefield 6 - Henry Jackman

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Ludvig Forssell and Woodkid

Ghost of Yōtei - Toma Otowa

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune - Cody Matthew Johnson, Jon Everist & Wilbert Roget II

Sword of the Sea - Austin Wintory

*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations

More information about the 2026 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.

