Top Film, TV and Video Game Composers Nominated by Peers for 2026 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards

Winners to be revealed at 2026 ASCAP Screen Music Celebration in April.
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) have announced the nominees for the 2026 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards. Chosen by the ASCAP composer community, the awards recognize the musical storytellers who scored the past year's top films, television series and video games.
ASCAP Composers' Choice nominees are announced in the following categories: Film Score of the Year, Television Score of the Year, Television Theme of the Year, Video Game Score of the Year, Documentary Film Score of the Year and Documentary Series Score of the Year. (Previously “Documentary Score of the Year,” this category has been split into two categories – Film and Series – to recognize the genre's musical depth and diversity.)
A first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations, the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards gives the ASCAP community of composers a means to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers. The nominations panel includes both composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members through March 6 at 11:59 PM ET at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.
The ASCAP Composers' Choice Award winners will be revealed on April 28 during an exclusive party celebrating the 2026 ASCAP Screen Music Awards winners in Los Angeles.
(Films released in the US in 2025, whether theatrically or via another medium)
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2025)
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2025)
(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2025)
(Documentary series or miniseries initially airing in the US in 2025)
(Games originally released in the US in 2025)
*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations
More information about the 2026 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.
