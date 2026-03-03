David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, & More to Star in MGM+ TREASURE ISLAND Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island is coming to the screen. Production on the six-part series began this month, and will be available exclusively on MGM+ US and Paramount+ UK & Ireland.

This new version of the 18th century epic stars David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo) as Long John Silver, Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning) as Bess Hawkins, Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of the Fight) as Aaron Graham, Tomer Capone (The Boys, Fauda) as Billy Bones, and Tom Sweet (Great Expectations, Childhood of a Leader) as Jim Hawkins.

Treasure Island is a bold, high-stakes coming-of-age adventure series for a new generation, charting the transformation of teenager Jim Hawkins from sheltered boy to emboldened young pirate. When Jim gets his hands on a legendary treasure map, his mother Bess’s clever and decisive actions leave him holding valuable knowledge that puts both of their lives in danger.

Sailing aboard The Hispaniola, Jim and Bess are caught between the charming, terrifying pirate Long John Silver, and the debonair, duplicitous British agent Aaron Graham. Jim must grow up fast as he and his mother fight for survival on a voyage where alliances shift, secrets multiply and peril closes in from all sides.

Set across the Atlantic, in a Caribbean on the BRINK of REVOLUTION and on the terrifying Skeleton Island, the series tracks Jim as he confronts a world far more complex and dangerous than he ever imagined, where resilience, loyalty and identity are tested and fortune is the prize.

Treasure Island is a Paramount+ and MGM+ Original Series in association with FIFTH SEASON, produced by Playground. It has been created for television by Robert Murphy (Vera, Shetland) and it is directed by Jeremy Lovering (Slow Horses, The One), William McGregor (The Buccaneers, Lockwood & Co., His Dark Materials) and Paul Walker (Shameless, Riviera, Hunting Alice Bell) with Mark Hedges serving as producer.

Speaking about the new series order, Paramount Deputy Chief Content Officer UK Sebastian Cardwell said, “Treasure Island is a bold and atmospheric reimagining of a story that has captivated audiences for generations. This adaptation brings fresh emotional depth and a striking contemporary edge to Stevenson’s classic. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Playground and MGM+ to bring this richly cinematic adventure to audiences in the UK and Ireland, the U.S. and beyond.”

On the U.S. launch, Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, said “This thrilling new adaptation of Stevenson’s classic adventure Treasure Island is a perfect expression of the MGM+ brand. It is a classic Hollywood storytelling crafted for a contemporary audience, brought to life with an extraordinary ensemble cast led by David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet. Robert Murphy’s fresh take on Stevenson’s classic captures the timeless themes of the beloved story, and we are delighted to partner with Playground and our colleagues at Paramount+ UK and Ireland on this ambitious adventure.”

Photo Credits: David Oyelowo - Misan Harriman; Hayley Atwell - Faye Thomas; Jack Huston - Raul Romo