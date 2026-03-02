Evelyn Miller, Louis Cunningham, & More Join GOD OF WAR Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New cast members have been added to Prime Video's God of War series, including stage alums Evelyn Miller, Louis Cunningham, and Ben Chapple. Miller will play Odin’s Valkyrie commander, Gna, with Cunningham and Chapple as Sif and Thor’s sons, Modi and Magni, respectively. Additionally, Island Austin will play their youngest child, Thrud.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with production underway in Vancouver.

God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Mandy Patinkin as Odin.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) will direct the first two episodes.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Louis Cunningham is a young London-based actor. He stars as ‘Louis XVI’ in two seasons of the Canal + series Marie Antoinette, which is broadcast on BBC1 and PBS. The second season aired on BBC1 in 2025. Alongside his screen work, Cunningham has founded a theatre company and develops work for the stage. He starred in The Party at the Hope Theatre in London directed by Max Mackay.

Ben Chapple is an Australian actor whose recent screen credits include Good Cop Bad Cop for The CW and Stan, and Playing for Keeps for Paramount and Network Ten. His theatre work includes Ode to Isaiah Walsh, Instructions for Correct Assembly, and Things I Know to be True.

Evelyn Miller is a British actress whose theatre credits include starring opposite James McAvoy as ‘Roxanne’ in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Cyrano De Bergerac. Further credits include Patriots (Noel Coward, West End) directed by Rupert Goold; Twelfth Night (Regents Park Open Air) directed by Owen Horsley; Midsummer Night’s Dream (Sheffield Crucible) directed by Rob Hastie; Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors, Pericles (Shakespeare’s Globe) directed by Brendan O’Hea; Deep Night, Dark Night (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) directed by Isobel Marr; Jane Eyre (National Theatre) directed by Sally Cookson, Richard II, Henry IV Part I, Henry IV PART II, Henry V (Royal Shakespeare Company, Barbican, Brooklyn Academy of Music) directed by Gregory Doran, The Famous Victories of Henry V (Royal Shakespeare Company) directed by Owen Horsley, Swallows and Amazons (Bristol Old Vic) directed by Tom Morris and The Little Prince at the Royal Opera House.

Island Austin landed her first major role in the feature I Can Only Imagine 2, followed by the highly anticipated co-lead in Insidious 6 from Blumhouse. Additional credits include the independent features Entity and Kill Him ‘Til He’s Dead.

