Samantha Fish Sets 2026 'Paper Doll Live World Tour'

Samantha Fish, the two-time Grammy-nominated performer, will embark on the Paper Doll Live World Tour across North America, the U.K., Europe, Australia, and Japan. The tour kicks off on April 24th in New Orleans before expanding internationally. Tickets are on sale now here.

The tour follows Fish’s ninth studio album, Paper Doll, which earned her second Grammy nomination in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category and her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues and her national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Fish is regarded as one of the most prominent forces in modern blues, performing more than 250 shows annually, headlining major festivals and renowned venues worldwide. She previously performed with Eric Clapton on his Crossroads Tour and has shared stages with The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy,.

Tour Dates:

April 24 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

May 1 – The Filmore – New Orleans, LA

May 5 – Princess Theatre PAC – Decatur, AL

May 7 – Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, MO

May 9 – Atomic – St. Louis, MO

May 13 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA

May 14 – Marion Cultural & Civic Center – Marion, IL

May 19 – Jergel's – Warrendale, PA

May 20 – The State Theatre – State College, PA

May 21 – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – Troy, NY

May 23 – The Cabot – Beverly, MA

May 24 – Nashua Center for the Arts – Nashua, NH

May 27 – Patchogue Theatre – Patchogue, NY

May 28 – Westcott Theater – Syracuse, NY

May 29 – Lebanon Opera House – Lebanon, PA

May 30 – Michael Atone's Crawfish Fest – Augusta, NJ

May 31 – Asbury Hall at Babeville – Buffalo, NY

Photo Credit: Doug Hardesty