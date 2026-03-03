Video: MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2 Episode 2 Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, ahead of its debut on Friday, March 6. In the clip, the Monarch crew face potentially dangerous repercussions when Titan X seems to begin returning to their ship.

In the new episode, Lee and Keiko investigate a secretive village with a cult devoted to a mysterious creature. Meanwhile, Cate crosses paths with a deadly stowaway. The 10-episode second season stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm.

Season one of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Colonel Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Season two picks up with the fate of Monarch and the world hanging in the balance. The saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe, all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, monstrous Titan X stands at the center of the mystery, an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure. New season two guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper, and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Apple TV has a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

Photo Credit: Apple