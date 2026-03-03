My Shows
Video: Joshua Henry and RAGTIME Cast Perform 'Gettin' Ready Rag'

The performance debuted during Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

By: Mar. 03, 2026



During Monday's special Broadway-themed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, P!nk's daughter Willow Sage Hart went behind the scenes of Broadway's Ragtime to chat with the cast and crew about the production.

The segment concluded with a performance of 'Gettin' Ready Rag' from the hit revival, led by Joshua Henry as Colehouse. The musical number takes place in Act 1 of the stage musical. Check out the video featuring Henry, Cassie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz and watch the performance, beginning around the 6:30 time mark. 

P!nk is guest hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and, on Monday, she took the stage to perform "Hopeless War" from Broadway's The Outsiders alongside her daughter Willow Sage Hart, and sang with Shoshana Bean on her new song "Let Me Believe."

Ragtime currently stars Tony nominee Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Julie BenkoAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). 

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.




Videos