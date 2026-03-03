Video: Joshua Henry and RAGTIME Cast Perform 'Gettin' Ready Rag'





During Monday's special Broadway-themed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, P!nk's daughter Willow Sage Hart went behind the scenes of Broadway's Ragtime to chat with the cast and crew about the production.

The segment concluded with a performance of 'Gettin' Ready Rag' from the hit revival, led by Joshua Henry as Colehouse. The musical number takes place in Act 1 of the stage musical. Check out the video featuring Henry, Cassie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz and watch the performance, beginning around the 6:30 time mark.

P!nk is guest hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and, on Monday, she took the stage to perform "Hopeless War" from Broadway's The Outsiders alongside her daughter Willow Sage Hart, and sang with Shoshana Bean on her new song "Let Me Believe."

Ragtime currently stars Tony nominee Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Benko, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy).

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.