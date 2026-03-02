LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Details Oscars Coverage with Pre-Show & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starting Monday, March 9, LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK will feature special Oscars-related segments each day, culminating with the annual Pre-Oscars Show on Friday, March 13.

The show will feature Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who is making his Broadway debut in The Fear of 13 this March, and a special cooking demo with Wolfgang Puck, the official chef for the Oscars Governors Ball, showing viewers how to make his famous chicken pot pie.

Movie-loving fans can try their luck with “Live’s” Predict the Winners Competition. One entrant with the most correct predictions will win a Mediterranean ocean cruise for two from Viking. Additionally, two lucky entrants will win $500 just by filling out the ballot. Click here to participate.

The lineup for Live's After the Oscars Show will include Wyclef Jean performing along with Oscar-nominated Andra Day, fashion icon Carson Kressley, and comedian Leanne Morgan. It will also feature Kelly and Mark’s interview with Oscars host Conan O’Brien, impressionist Matt Friend, “Live’s” red-carpet correspondent, along with interviews with the night's biggest winners.

Live's After the Oscars Show will air live on Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. EST on ABC. Free ticket information to attend can be found here. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Notable nominees include Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, and Emma Stone. Check out the full list of nominees here.