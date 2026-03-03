Firefighter Drama Series TYLER PERRY’S WHERE THERE’S SMOKE Coming to Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has announced the cast of Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke, an all-new firefighter drama series coming soon to the streamer. The 16-episode hour-long drama is written, directed, and produced by Perry.

The cast includes Tyler Lepley (Ruth & Boaz, Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, Harlem) as Owen, Mike Merrill (STRAW, The Black Hamptons) as Cameron, Da’Vinchi (BMF, All American) as Noah, Eltony Williams (If Loving You is Wrong, Designated Survivor) as Jermaine, Brock O’Hurn (The Righteous Gemstones, Euphoria) as Ethan, Joe Hunter (Survivor Season 48 & Survivor season 50) as Chief Bailey, Karen Obilom (House Party, Doom Patrol, Chicago PD) as Laura, Brittany S. Hall (Finding Joy, Ballers) as Angela, Mariah Goodie (Be Someone, The Message and the Messenger) as Rhonda, Jordan Rodriguez (Here Comes the Flood, Jane the Virgin, Awkward) as Brent, and Judi Moon (What Love Will Make You Do, Last Love) as Darcy.

“Tyler Perry’s Where There's Smoke" follows the lives of a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships, and the emotional toll of saving lives in a world filled with danger, drama, and heartbreak.

The series comes from a previously announced creative partnership with Netflix, where Perry will write, direct, and produce feature films and series under a multi-year first-look series deal. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

This series joins a slate of Tyler Perry Studios releases on Netflix, including Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Seasons 1 and 2, which have spent a combined 10 weeks in the Global English TV Top 10, reaching #1 in 28 countries. The series was recently renewed for a third season.

Photo Credit: Netflix