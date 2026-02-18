Jackie Kashian Set to Release New Comedy Special ALTER-KASHIAN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Jackie Kashian will release her new hour of stand-up, ALTER-KASHIAN, on YouTube on February 25, with a premiere event at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Kashian will watch along and participate in the live chat during the premiere. The hour will also be released as a comedy album on March 27 and will be available wherever comedy albums are streamed.

A longtime touring headliner, Kashian performs approximately 45 weeks a year and has frequently opened for peers including Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, and Brian Regan. Her albums regularly debut atop comedy charts.

Her newest hour features personal stories and rapid-fire punchlines shaped by decades of experience on stage. Said Kashian, “as an adult, human woman in 2026 it will come as no surprise to anybody that I am entirely made of bees at this point. Anger. Frustration.” All of it has been synthesized into this newest hour of comedy that bars no holds and pulls no punches.”

In addition to her stand-up career, Kashian hosts two long-running podcasts: The Dork Forest and The Jackie and Laurie Show, which she co-hosts with Laurie Kilmartin. She has appeared on After Midnight, Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central, and has lent her voice to Bob’s Burgers and Strange Planet. Her writing has appeared in “The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies” and the comic book “Comics Comics Quarterly,” and she has been featured on NPR and Audible.

ALTER-KASHIAN includes stories about her “buddy system parameters” for dealing with strangers, including a story from when the drinking age was 18. Kashian also recounts her start in stand-up, which began when she was heckling Sam Kinison during a college show and was told by security that “open mic is on Sundays.” Three weeks later, she performed her first set. She continued performing nightly for a year, balancing stand-up with college coursework before eventually moving to Minneapolis and later Los Angeles to pursue comedy full-time.

The YouTube premiere of ALTER-KASHIAN will take place February 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, with Kashian participating live in the chat. The comedy album will be released March 27 on streaming platforms.