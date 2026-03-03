Jennette Mccurdy Brings Book Tour to Lied Center This Month

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jennette McCurdy will appear at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on March 24 to celebrate the release of her debut novel, Half His Age.

Presented by UPC Nebraska in partnership with the Lied Center, the event will take place Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln venue. Tickets are free for University of Nebraska–Lincoln students, faculty, and staff with valid ID, and a limited number of tickets are available to the public for $35.

McCurdy is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of I’m Glad My Mom Died, which received the 2023 American Library Association Alex Award and has sold more than three million copies worldwide. The memoir has been published in more than 30 countries. McCurdy is currently developing an Apple TV+ series loosely inspired by the book, which will star Jennifer Aniston.

Her debut novel, Half His Age, is published by Ballantine Books. The book follows Waldo, a 17-year-old navigating desire, loneliness, and identity while becoming fixated on her creative writing teacher, Mr. Korgy. Through the character’s perspective, the novel explores themes including power, intimacy, class, consumerism, and the internet.

Additional information and tickets are available at liedcenter.org/mccurdy.