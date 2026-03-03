Roberta Flack Spotlighted in New OWN Documentary for Women’s History Month

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is set to present a new two-hour documentary highlighting the life of the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and artist, Roberta Flack. Airing as a special OWN Spotlight presentation for Women’s History Month, OWN Spotlight: Roberta will air Thursday, March 12 at 9pm ET/PT.

OWN Spotlight: Roberta traces the music icon’s journey from her early piano lounge performances to international stardom, while also highlighting her enduring commitment to civil rights and social change. Featuring rare archival footage of Ms. Flack, the program allows her to tell her story in her own words, alongside interviews with the Reverend Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

Ms. Flack was known for her emotive, genre-blending ballads that bridged R&B, jazz, folk and pop. Her chart-topping singles include “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” She also recorded several iconic hit duets with Donny Hathaway, including “Where Is the Love” and “The Closer I Get to You,” and later teamed with Peabo Bryson for “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” along with many other timeless classics.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Ms. Flack received 13 Grammy nominations and won four awards, becoming the first artist to win Record of the Year in consecutive years (1973 and 1974). She was recently selected for induction into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame, slated for October 2026. Ms. Flack passed away in 2025 at the age of 88, leaving behind a monumental and enduring legacy.

OWN Spotlight: Roberta was directed, written, and produced by award-winning filmmaker Antonino D’Ambrosio, and produced by La Lutta Productions in association with Warner Media 150, Warner Music Group, ARTE, and American Masters Pictures.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OWN