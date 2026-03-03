Cantare To Present UNTIL ALL OF US ARE FREE Concert In Lafayette

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cantare will present UNTIL ALL OF US ARE FREE on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, California.

The concert will close Cantare’s season with a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. The performance will feature Cantare’s Adult Chorale, led by founding artistic director David Morales, alongside the Aurora Choir of high school singers directed by Julie Haydon.

The program will explore themes of freedom, unity, equality, and self-governance through music spanning several centuries and genres. Selections include Chester by William Billings, Song of Democracy based on text by Walt Whitman, and Keep Marching. Additional works include We Shall Be Free by Garth Brooks and Where Is the Love by The Black Eyed Peas.

The concert will also include spirituals, arrangements of Lift Every Voice and Sing and America the Beautiful, and a medley honoring members of the United States Armed Forces.

Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-will basis. More information is available by calling 510-836-0789.