Marin Theatre To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With April Gala

Marin Theatre will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a gala event on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 5 p.m. at the Mill Valley Community Center.

The event will honor three contributors to the Bay Area arts community: director, playwright, and producer Carey Perloff; longtime Marin Theatre supporter and former board member Vickie Soulier; and architect and former board president Ivan Poutiatine.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, seated dinner prepared by Stacy Scott Catering, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions featuring items such as a weekend trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Proceeds from the event will support Marin Theatre’s future programming and initiatives.

Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner said the event will bring together artists, supporters, and community members to mark the company’s milestone anniversary and reflect on its history.

Marin Theatre was founded in 1966 when local residents created the Mill Valley Center for the Performing Arts, presenting theatre, film, poetry, music, and dance across Marin County. The organization shifted its focus exclusively to theatre in 1977 and later adopted the name Marin Theatre Company in 1984. The company became a professional theatre organization in 1987 and joined the League of Resident Theatres and the National New Play Network in 2008.

Renamed Marin Theatre in 2024, the company produces four to five mainstage productions each season and also offers educational programs and summer camps serving students throughout the Bay Area.

The gala will take place April 19, 2026 at the Mill Valley Community Center, located at 180 Camino Alto in Mill Valley.