Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/24-6/28
Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter. Scheduled guests for the week of JUNE 24-28 are as follows (subject to change): Monday, June 24 - Olivia Munn ("The Rook"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices Tuesday, June 25 - Seth MacFarlane ("The Loudest Voice"); chefs Art Smith and Adrian De Berardinis Wednesday, June 26 - Terry Crews ("America's Got Talent") Thursday, June 27 - Mike Epps ("Mike Epps: Only One Mike") Friday, June 28 - Day of Hot Topics
