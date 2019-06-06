Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/10-6/14





Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of JUNE 10-14 are as follows (subject to change):Monday, June 10 - Regina Hall ("Shaft"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesTuesday, June 11 - Tim McGraw and Jon Meacham (authors, "Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation"); Elaine Welteroth (author, "More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)")Wednesday, June 12 - Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka ("Wig"; "Life of the Party")Thursday, June 13 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John DelaneyFriday, June 14 - Kevin Bacon ("City on a Hill"); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices