Review: RICHARD O'BRIEN'S ROCKY HORROR SHOW at St James Theatre

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Polished, precise, and wickedly fun, it’s a show that demands to be seen

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show premiered in London in 1973, born from his love of sci‑fi B‑movies and glam rock, and quickly grew into a cult theatrical hit celebrated for its wild, subversive energy. Its popularity led to the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which went on to become a worldwide midnight‑movie phenomenon and cemented the show’s legendary status.

I was first introduced to the film when I met my wife-to-be, who insisted we watch it together. Having never heard of it, I was instantly hooked by its irresistibly catchy numbers and delightfully risqué spirit.

Though the story has lived many lives, it’s a show that truly comes alive onstage, and this production captured that magic from the moment the curtains parted to reveal the wonderfully cartoon-like set. Before that reveal we were greeted by the Usherette (Laura Bird, who also played Magenta), delivering Science Fiction/Double Feature in fine voice and pulling the audience in from the first note.

Brad (James Bisp) and Janet (Haley Flaherty) were charming as the innocent couple gradually undone by the castle’s outrageous inhabitants. Riff Raff, played in the movie by O’Brien himself and here by Ryan Carter-Wilson, commanded the stage with an electric presence throughout.

The Narrator, brought to life by Kristian Lavercombe, relished every moment of his role, sprinkling the evening with perfectly judged Kiwi humour.

Columbia (Daisy Steere) was a burst of energy, delivering both vocals and choreography with precision and flair.

Of course, the antici… pation was greatest for Frank N Furter (Stephen Webb), and he did not disappoint. The audience erupted the moment he appeared, hanging on every word, gesture, and gloriously theatrical gyration. He delivered exactly what the crowd came for and then some.

Backed by a tight, energetic ensemble, the production soared during iconic numbers like The Time Warp and Sweet Transvestite. Rocky (Morgan Jackson) looked every bit the chiselled creation, combining strong vocals with impressive acrobatic skill.

Edward Bullingham, performing the dual roles of Eddie and Dr Scott, unfortunately battled a muddy sound mix during Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul, making his vocals hard to catch. Thankfully, the mix improved by the time he returned as Dr Scott.

Aside from that moment, the sound design was exceptional—crisp, punchy, and boasting some of the most precise sound effects I’ve seen in a live production. Lighting, too, was a highlight, enhancing the action without ever overwhelming it.

This was a high‑calibre production that the opening-night audience clearly adored. Polished, precise, and wickedly fun, it’s a show that demands to be seen. Grab a ticket, pull on your fishnets, and get ready for the party of the year.

Reader Reviews

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