Photos: CLYDE’S At Burbage Theatre Co

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Production photos have been released for Burbage Theatre Co’s Rhode Island premiere of CLYDE’S by Lynn Nottage, directed by Artistic Director Jeff Church.

The production is now running through April 12, 2026 at Burbage Theatre Co’s Wendy Overly Studio Theatre in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Set in a truck stop sandwich shop, CLYDE’S follows a group of formerly incarcerated kitchen workers given a chance at redemption. Under the watchful eye of their demanding boss, the staff navigates past mistakes, present struggles, and the possibility of something better, channeling their energy into the pursuit of the perfect sandwich. The play explores second chances, worker solidarity, and the systems that shape American lives.

The production features MJ Daly, Jason Quinn, Arturo Puentes, Ashley Aldarondo, and James Lucey.

Preview performances take place March 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., with opening night scheduled for March 21 at 7:30 p.m. The limited run includes 13 performances over four weeks.

Tickets are $35 general admission and $15 for students, with group discounts available. For tickets and more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or contact the box office at boxoffice@burbagetheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jesse Dufault Photography



CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co

CLYDE'S at Burbage Theatre Co