Photos: Hook & Eye Theater’s PLAN C Opens At The Tank

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Production photos have been released for PLAN C, Hook & Eye Theater’s time-collapsing caper now playing at The Tank in New York City.

Blending movement, original music, and ensemble-driven storytelling, the production shifts between 17th-century Brussels and present-day West Virginia. In one timeline, imperial postmistress Alexandrine Von Taxis navigates espionage during the Thirty Years’ War, while in the other, Charley Gibson runs her family’s hardware store, where hidden compartments hold more than tools. The piece examines how rebellion takes shape across time through acts of resistance, resourcefulness, and risk.

Using Hook & Eye Theater’s devising style, the nine-person ensemble builds a story that moves between eras, exploring surveillance, secrecy, and the cost of defiance. The production asks what it takes to sustain hope in environments shaped by control and silence.

PLAN C is conceived and directed by Carrie Heitman and written and devised by the ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater.

The cast features Parnia Ayari, Cynthia Babak, Vann Dukes, Rina Dutta, Meghan Grover, Jesse B. Koehler, Elizabeth London, Nylda Mark, and Daniel Olguin.

The creative team includes costume design by Krista Pineman, scenic design by Anna Grigo, lighting design by Zack Saunders, choreography by Leslie Galán Guyton, and original compositions and sound design by Ian Scot Williams. Production stage management is by Grace Porter, with production management by Leah McVeigh, assistant direction by Kyle Abourizk, and assistant choreography by Adrianna Di Liello.

The production is presented by The Tank, led by Co-Artistic Directors Meghan Finn and Johnny G. Lloyd, in collaboration with Hook & Eye Theater.

PLAN C is now playing through April 12 at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in New York City. Tickets and more information are available at hookandeyetheater.com.

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova



Vann Dukes

PLAN C Ensemble

Cynthia Babak, Elizabeth London

Vann Dukes and PLAN C Ensemble

Jesse B Koehler, Vann Dukes, Nylda Mark

Daniel Olguin, Cynthia Babak, Elizabeth London

PLAN C Ensemble

Elizabeth London, Cynthia Babak

Rina Dutta

Meghan Grover, Jesse B Koehler, Nylda Mark