Stevie Denton, Lola Inman And Ruby Marshall To Play Lulu In WAITRESS Melbourne

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Four young performers have been announced to share the role of Lulu in the Melbourne season of WAITRESS, which will begin performances May 1 at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Stevie Denton, Lola Inman, Ruby Marshall, and Evie Papas will rotate in the role of Jenna’s daughter.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte will lead the production as Jenna, with Gabriyel Thomas and Mackenzie Dunn as Becky and Dawn. Rob Mills will play Dr. Pomatter, and John Waters will appear as Joe. Keanu Gonzalez will take on the role of Earl, Gareth Isaac will play Ogie, John Xintavelonis will play Cal, and Annie Aitken will serve as the Jenna alternate.

The ensemble and swing cast will include Cameron Boxall, Alexandra Cashmere, Ethan Jones, Dwayne Mitchell, Joseph Naim, Conor Neylon, Belle Parkinson, Emily Robinson, Elandrah Tavares, Bree Tipoki, and Stephanie Wall.

Tickets for additional performances in both Melbourne and Sydney are now on sale.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s film, WAITRESS features a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. The musical follows Jenna, a waitress and pie maker navigating her personal life while seeking a path forward.

The production premiered on Broadway in 2016 and ran through 2020.