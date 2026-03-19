Review: Ease on Down to Clowes Memorial Hall for THE WIZ

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wiz has become a cultural touchstone for audiences for generations. And you can tell why when you watch the current production of The Wiz at Clowes Memorial Hall. There is an undeniable presence to the show that is grounded in profound respect for the original material and a desire to bring its magic to modern audiences.

CELESTE:

My experience with The Wiz was limited walking into Clowes, but I knew enough to expect something with plenty of spirit. I was wrong. This show isn’t just full of spirit. It is suffused with a palpable energy and no small amount of spunk. The cast is utterly engrossed in their roles and intent on delivering a performance you won’t soon forget.

No visit to Oz would be complete without everyone’s favorite Kansan, Dorothy. Phoenix Assata LaFreniere was a powerful performer from the first note. She combined overt charm with a subtle strength and showed how a young girl can come into her own.

One word characterizes the vocals of the trio who joins Dorothy on her journey: wow. Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow), D. Jerome (Tinman), and Cal Mitchell (Lion) were nothing short of exceptional. I could happily listen to their solos on an endless loop. And their dance moves brought the music to life at another level entirely.

If being evil is wrong, I don’t want to be right because Kyla Jade was the perfect Evillene. She brought it from the moment she set foot on stage. It felt like every note just fell from her lips and her improvised vocal moments were effortless.

Of course, The Wiz himself, Alan Mingo, Jr., was such fun to watch. He was a ball of charisma in motion. While his charade came quickly crumbling down after the demise of Evillene, he did not miss a beat in soaking up the attention regardless.

Dylan:

One of the clear highlights of the evening was the choreography. It was dynamic, expressive, and consistently engaging, giving the show a strong sense of momentum from scene to scene. Each number felt thoughtfully staged, with movement that enhanced both the storytelling and the tone of the production. From high-energy ensemble pieces to more stylized character moments, the choreography added texture and excitement throughout. It was especially effective in bringing the world of Oz to life, creating distinct atmospheres that kept the audience visually invested.

Strong, Soulful Vocals

Vocally, the cast delivered where it mattered most. The score of The Wiz is iconic, and this company rose to the challenge with confident, soulful performances. Big numbers landed well, with rich harmonies and standout solo moments that drew strong audience.

There was a genuine sense of commitment behind the singing, and when the vocals and staging aligned, the show really found its stride. These musical moments were easily among the most memorable parts of the night.

A Production with Style and Energy

The overall production leaned into bold visuals and a contemporary edge, which worked well in many moments. The costumes and staging choices added personality, even if some elements felt a bit uneven in execution. Still, the show maintained a steady energy that kept the audience engaged throughout.

A Worthwhile Night at the Theater

While not every moment fully landed, The Wiz at Clowes Memorial Hall showcased a talented cast and creative team with a clear vision. The choreography and vocals alone make it a worthwhile experience, offering plenty of highlights for fans of the show and newcomers alike.

The razzle and dazzle of The Wiz won’t be on stage much longer, so make your way to Clowes Memorial Hall from now until March 22nd.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Indianapolis News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...