Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/13-5/17

Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 13-17 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, May 13 - The Political View with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) (author, "Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

Tuesday, May 14 - Daytime Exclusive: The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke

Wednesday, May 15 - Craig Ferguson (author, "Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercations, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations"); Yara Shahidi ("The Sun Is Also a Star")

Thursday, May 16 - Howard Stern (author, "Howard Stern Comes Again")





Friday, May 17 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices