Video: John Krasinski Returns in TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN: GHOST WAR Teaser

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John Krasinski is back as the much-loved action hero in the first teaser trailer for the new film, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Following four seasons on Prime Video, the movie will debut on the streamer on May 20, 2026.

In the new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, all while racing against a ticking clock.

Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move.

Sienna Miller joins the cast as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe, who becomes Jack's unlikely partner as he and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest. The cast also includes Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, and Betty Gabriel.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the screenplay was penned by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski from a story by Noah Oppenheim and Krasinski. It is based on characters created by Tom Clancy.

The movie is produced by Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form and executive produced by John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse, and Tom Clancy.

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios