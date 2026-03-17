Tickets on Sale This Month For MISS SAIGON West End Return

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Miss Saigon - which has been selling out all over the UK since the thrilling new production began touring last October - is currently breaking both attendance and box office records at the Belfast Opera House.

Boublil & Schönberg's legendary musical broke box office records in London when it last went on sale. As the show prepares to make its highly-anticipated return to the capital, the heavily subscribed priority sign up closes on Tuesday night, for the limited season of Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre from May 2027. Patrons who sign up for Priority tickets will have early access, ahead of General bookings opening on Friday, 20 March 2026 at 11am at www.miss-saigon.com.

Miss Saigon will return to the Prince Edward Theatre more than a decade after it last performed in the capital in the same theatre. Performances begin on Thursday, 13 May 2027 and run through to Saturday, 8 January 2028.

Miss Saigon is currently on a sell-out UK & Ireland Tour that is booking through to August 2026 and includes return visits to Manchester and Birmingham due to phenomenal demand.

You can tune into a special television performance from Miss Saigon, featuring Seann Miley Moore, Julianne Pundan and Jack Kane, on this year's Big Night of Musicals by The National Lottery, to be broadcast later this month on BBC1.

Full casting for the West End season is to be announced this Autumn.