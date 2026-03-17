Photos: First Look at New Animated Kids Series MY BROTHER THE MINOTAUR

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Apple TV has released a first look at the newly announced animated kids and family adventure series “My Brother the Minotaur.” From Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and children’s media company Dog Ears, it will premiere globally on Friday, April 24.

Centered on universal themes of growing up, feeling different, and discovering where you belong, the series is a mix of folklore, mystery, and adventure about a young minotaur (half boy, half bull), found and raised in the human world. With the help of his fiercely loyal human brother, he recruits a bold group of friends to uncover the mystery of his minotaur past and fulfill his destiny, all while battling dark forces determined to see him fail.

The animated series features voice performances from rising stars Ely Solan, Billy Jenkins, Luciana Akpobaro, and Billie Boullet, alongside Michael Sheen, Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, and T’Nia Miller.

“My Brother the Minotaur” is produced for Apple by Dog Ears and Cartoon Saloon. Gerry Shirren and Fionnuala Deane serve as executive producers on the show, with producers John McDaid, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Paul Young and Nuria Blanco. “My Brother the Minotaur” was created by Donal Mangan, and directed by Maurice Joyce.

Photo Credit: Apple