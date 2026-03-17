Inaugural San Francisco Circus Week to Take Place at Club Fugazi

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This spring, North Beach’s Club Fugazi will transform into a vibrant hub of high-flying artistry and community connection with the inaugural San Francisco Circus Festival—a multi-day celebration honoring San Francisco’s rich legacy as a global epicenter for contemporary circus—taking place April 14–19, 2026.

Featuring an exciting lineup of beloved Bay Area circus artists and companies, youth performers, and special community activations, San Francisco Circus Festival places local artists center stage while honoring a legacy of innovation, athleticism, artistry, and risk-taking that is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of San Francisco.

Circus Week kicks off on Tuesday, April 14 with an Electric Circus evening, a high-energy cabaret curated by aerialist Joey “The Tiger” Moore. The evening will feature the mix of aerial and acrobatic arts, clown, drag, and music that powers all Electric Circus shows.



On Wednesday, April 15, Club Fugazi turns into A Cavalcade of Clowns, an evening of hijinks and hilarity with the Bay Area’s best clowns, curated by Jeff Raz, a veteran of Dell’ Arte, The Pickle Family Circus and Cirque du Soleil.



On Thursday, April 16, Club Fugazi will welcome People's Circus Theatre—a San Francisco-based contemporary circus company that blends circus skills, dance, and drama to explore universal human experiences—who will offer festival goers a sneak peek at their new show, The Unfinished Work of Camille Claudel.



On Friday, April 17, Circus Bella—the Bay Area’s premier, homegrown family circus that has been delighting San Francisco Bay Area with their blend of storytelling and classical circus since 2008—takes over Club Fugazi with Bella!, an evening that will feature performers from Circus Bella and the Circus Bella All-Star Band.



Festivities will tumble outside of Club Fugazi on World Circus Day, Saturday, April 18, with a celebratory party and neighborhood hangout, co-sponsored by North Beach Business Association, and featuring an open community workshop hosted by the crew behind the North Beach Circus Saturdays, youth performances, music, and more throughout the day.



On Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, The 7 Fingers return to the stage with Dear San Francisco, the long-running resident production at Club Fugazi, with four performances. Each show will feature a youth-circus curtain raiser highlighting the next generation of Bay Area circus talent.



San Francisco Circus Festival also shines a light on San Francisco’s youth training centers — including Circus Center, Kinetic Arts Center, and Prescott Circus Theatre — which continue to cultivate young circus artists. A portion of proceeds from Circus Week will support The Raphael Cruz Scholarship Fund, which provides summer training stipends for Bay Area youth to attend Circus Center or Kinetic Arts Circus Camps and scholarships for advanced study at the National Circus School in Montreal.

