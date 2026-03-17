STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85 Coming to Select Theaters This April

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To coincide with the release of Stranger Things: Tales From '85, which features THE VOICE of Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan, Netflix will offer limited theatrical screenings of the first two episodes of the series in advance of its global streaming launch on April 23.

The screenings of the animated series will take place on April 18 at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM local time, in 34 theaters in the U.S. in partnership with AMC Theatres. Screenings will also take place at the Paris Theater in New York, as well as Netflix House Philadelphia.

Only in the U.S., attendees will receive an exclusive collectible while supplies last. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 18 at 8 AM PT. To choose from the full list of theaters and showtimes in your area, and to download tickets, visit here.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is a new animated series from Showrunner Eric Robles and Executive Producers the Duffer Brothers that picks up in Hawkins during the winter of 1985. With the horrors of the Upside Down finally fading, the original characters, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, have settled back into their normal routine of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days after the events of Season 2. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.

Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe, which marks the franchise's first foray into the world of animation.

With Jeremy Jordan as Steve, THE VOICE cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Odessa A’zion as Nikki Baxter. Additional voice cast includes Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular series, with Seasons 1-4 amassing over 1.2 billion views. The final season also propelled Seasons 1–4 back into the Global Top 10 for a record eight weeks and delivered Netflix’s most-watched New Year’s Day.

The franchise has garnered over 70 awards worldwide, including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, is currently playing on Broadway and a filmed version will be released on the streamer at a forthcoming date. Find out how the final season connects to the Broadway play in our guide here.

Watch the trailer below: