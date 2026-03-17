Video: BTS Reunite in New Trailer for Netflix Documentary

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Netflix has dropped the trailer for BTS: The Return, the feature-length documentary that chronicles the long-awaited return of the beloved pop group. The film will come to the streamer on March 27.

From director Bao Nguyen and producers This Machine and HYBE, BTS: The Return offers close access to BTS, following the group as they come back together to begin their reunion, while reflecting on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has built one of the most devoted fan communities in the world. After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, the seven members reunited in Los Angeles to make music together. As millions of fans await their comeback, BTS confronts quieter questions: how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together.

The new documentary arrives following their Netflix live event, which sees BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook reunite on the global stage for the first time. BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang will debut on March 21, 2026, streaming live on Netflix from the Gwanghwamun in Seoul at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST). Their new album, Arirang, will be released on Friday, March 20, 2026.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.