Photos & Video: First Look at WHITE ROOSTER at Lookingglass Theatre

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You can now get a first look at photos and video of the world premiere of White Rooster, written and directed by Ensemble Member Matthew C. Yee.

The production has been extended, and wil run through April 26, 2026. White Rooster draws from a personal family story rooted in early 1900s China, and Yee’s inventive and haunting play with music reimagines an American ghost town in a way only Lookingglass can, weaving together puppetry, movement, song, and folklore

The cast includes Karen Aldridge (Maria), Sunnie Eraso (Min), Elliot Esquivel (Fang/Wu through April 5), Nik Kmiecik (Fang/Wu April 8-12), Louise Lamson (Judy), Mark Montgomery (John), Noelle Oh (June), Reilly Oh (Pong), and Daniel Lee Smith (Hao/Ba).

The creative team includes Natsu Onoda Power (Scenic Designer), Mara Blumenfeld (Costume Designer), Hannah Wien (Lighting Designer), Justin Cavazos (Sound Designer/Co-Composer), Amanda Herrmann (Props Supervisor), Caitlin McLeod (Puppet Designer), Heidi Stillman (New Works Consultant), Sheryl Williams (Intimacy Director), Tess Golden (Production Stage Manager), and Emma Lipson (Assistant Stage Manager).

White Rooster is a darkly funny tale of love, loss and the strange things we inherit.

After a family tragedy, Min is pulled into a world of restless spirits, old curses and mysterious traditions. Her fiancé won’t stay dead, her sister won’t stay buried and a rooster won’t be ignored. Blending spooky folklore with offbeat humor, White Rooster is a haunting tale of grief, family and the messiness of moving on.



Photo credit: Ricardo Adame and Justin Barbin



Daniel Lee Smith, Louise Lamson, Elliot Eqsuivel, Sunnie Eraso



Karen Aldridge



Aldridge, Montgomery, Oh, Lamson, Esquivel, Smith (front)



Mark Montgomery and Sunnie Eraso



Noelle Oh, Reilly Oh, Sunnie Eraso



Reilly Oh



Shadow Puppetry in White Rooster



Reilly Oh



Sunnie Eraso



Sunnie Eraso