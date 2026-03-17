LES MISÉRABLES to Return to San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts

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Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Miserables will return to San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts for a limited engagement beginning Wednesday, April 29 and performing through Sunday, May 3, 2026.



Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Miserables tells a story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of Les Miserables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals. To date, Les Miserables remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.