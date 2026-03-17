Video: Netflix Debuts Sneak Peek From New Lainey Wilson Documentary

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Netflix has released a sneak peek clip from Lainey Wilson's new documentary film ahead of its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 17, 2026. Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool will stream on Netflix beginning April 22, 2026.

The new documentary follows Wilson as she redefines what it means to be a modern country star, proving that staying true to yourself can lead to major success. The film captures a pivotal moment in her career, exploring the country icon’s personal journey and chronicling her struggles and triumphs as she captivates fans on stage across the country.

Directed by Amy Scott (Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?, Sheryl), Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool is produced by Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, Kent Kubena, Thomas Tull, Jillian Share, Jason Owen, and Jen Gorton. Mandelyn Monchick, Josh Miller, Katie Admire, Jillian Apfelbaum, and Nicolas Gordon serve as Executive Producers.

Wilson recently wrapped the final leg of her extensive Whirlwind World Tour and will continue to tour through this summer, including headline sets at Stagecoach, JazzFest and Windy City Smokeout as well as select stadium dates with Chris Stapleton.

A sought-after songwriter, Wilson has scored nine #1 hits including “4x4xU,” “Wildflowers And Wild Horses,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and the 2x PLATINUM Certified “Heart Like A Truck,” in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”).

Wilson has collaborated with artists such as Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Post Malone, made her acting debut in Paramount’s hit television series, “Yellowstone,” and recently launched her fifth collection with Wrangler, as well as her own boot (Golden West Boots) and jewelry lines (The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection).