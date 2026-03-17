Photos: Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem, Phil Daniels, and More in TEETH 'N' SMILES

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Production photos have been released for the 50th Anniversary West End revival of David Hare’s TEETH 'N' SMILES, playing at the Duke of York’s Theatre until 6 June 2026. Check out the photos below!

TEETH ‘N’ SMILES stars Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, making her West End play debut as Maggie, alongside Michael Fox as Arthur, Phil Daniels as Saraffian, Bill Caple as Nash, Michael Abubakar as Wilson, Samuel Jordan as Smegs, Jojo Macari as Peyote, Noah Weatherby as Inch, Joseph Evans as Randolph, Aysha Kala as Laura, Christopher Patrick Nolan as Snead and Roman Asde as Anson. Gregor Milne, Damien James, Levi Heaton, Guy Amos and Daniel Crespin complete the company.

Before the New York Dolls. Before Debbie Harry. Before Kurt Cobain. There was Maggie Frisby. Once the roaring voice of 60s counterculture, now broke and disillusioned, a band’s youthful dreams of anarchic rebellion collapse into bitterness. Amidst the wreckage, lead singer Maggie tears through the night fuelled by booze, fury, and a voice that refuses to die. 50 years after David Hare’s trailblazing play set The Royal Court alight, TEETH 'N' SMILES is ready to burn things down all over again.

Written by David Hare and directed by Daniel Raggett, TEETH 'N' SMILES has music by Nick Bicât and lyrics by Tony Bicât, with new additional music and lyrics by Rebecca Lucy Taylor. Set design is by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Alex Mullins, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham and music supervision by Liam Godwin. The casting director is Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and associate director is George Jibson.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray