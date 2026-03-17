DCPA Broadway & Cabaret Reveals 2026/27 Season - THE BOOK OF MORMON, DEATH BECOMES HER and More

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Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret has revealed the 2026/27 subscription season. The subscription season kicks off with the Broadway classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, followed by The Book of Mormon, back by popular demand. Next up, BOOP! The Musical, based on the iconic animated character Betty Boop, in which Betty leaves her black-and-white world and steps into a colorful adventure filled with romance, comedy, and heart in the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages; the Tony Award-winning The Great Gatsby, a new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage; the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club, an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to life; and closing out the season are Death Becomes Her, a drop dead hilarious, over‑the‑top musical comedy, followed by the new musical Maybe Happy Ending, the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

DCPA Cabaret will produce What a Glorious Feeling!, a joyful, behind‑the‑scenes celebration of Hollywood’s golden age, at the Garner Galleria Theatre as part of the full subscription package. Added attractions include Waitress, Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde – The Musical, MAMMA MIA!, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and more.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Oct. 20–Nov. 7, 2026

Buell Theatre

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show features the Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated score, including “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, and book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West.

What a Glorious Feeling!

Nov. 7, 2026–Apr. 4, 2027

Garner Galleria Theatre

By Jay Berkow. Direction and choreography by Piper Lindsay Arpan. Music direction by David Nehls. Choreography by Matthew Dailey.

There’s lightning in a bottle but a storm behind the scenes at the studio where Gene Kelly begins work on Singin’ in the Rain. As relationships unravel and tensions rise, one of the greatest movie musicals of all time is born in this intimate backstage play featuring the classic music, songs, and dance of golden-era MGM.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Jan. 5–17, 2027

Buell Theatre

Back by popular demand. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows a mismatched pair of missionaries sent across the world to spread their message. With productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

BOOP! The Musical

Mar. 9–21, 2027

Buell Theatre

Betty Boop’s dream of an ordinary day off leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, with a score by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin, this musical brings the iconic character to life for a new generation.

The Great Gatsby

Apr. 6–18, 2027

Buell Theatre

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this Tony Award-winning musical tells a story of love, wealth, and ambition in the Roaring Twenties. Directed by Marc Bruni, with a book by Kait Kerrigan and music by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.

Buena Vista Social Club

Apr. 27–May 9, 2027

Buell Theatre

When a young producer offers legendary singer Omara Portuondo a rare opportunity, she must confront her past. This musical journey through memory and music brings the story of the iconic album to life, celebrating Cuban culture, second chances, and enduring artistry.

Death Becomes Her

May 25–Jun. 6, 2027

Buell Theatre

Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp have long been rivals until a mysterious woman offers them a potion that restores youth and beauty. What follows is a battle that lasts beyond death itself. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, this musical comedy blends glamour, rivalry, and supernatural twists.

Maybe Happy Ending

Aug. 18–29, 2027

Buell Theatre

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this story follows a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and love. Directed by Michael Arden, the musical explores what it means to be human.

Bluey’s Big Play

Nov. 21–22, 2026

Buell Theatre

A theatrical adaptation of the children’s television series, featuring the Heeler family brought to life through puppetry. Presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Waitress

Nov. 27–29, 2026

Buell Theatre

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, dreams of a new life beyond her small town and troubled marriage. When an opportunity presents itself, she must find the courage to pursue happiness. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

Jersey Boys

Dec. 1–6, 2026

Buell Theatre

The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, from their early days in New Jersey to international fame. Featuring hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Dec. 18–19, 2026

Buell Theatre

A holiday concert featuring Mannheim Steamroller’s Signature Sound, with musicians performing against a backdrop of multimedia effects celebrating the season.

ELF The Musical

Dec. 22–27, 2026

Buell Theatre

Based on the film, this musical follows Buddy as he journeys to New York City and helps rediscover the meaning of Christmas.

Legally Blonde – The Musical

Feb. 5–7, 2027

Buell Theatre

Elle Woods sets out to prove herself after enrolling at Harvard Law, challenging expectations and discovering her true potential along the way.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation

Mar. 23–28, 2027

Buell Theatre

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this production features new choreography, costumes, and a new generation of performers, blending traditional Irish dance with contemporary elements.

The Secret Comedy of Women

Apr. 21–May 16, 2027

Garner Galleria Theatre

A two-woman show exploring the stages of womanhood through improv, sketch comedy, music, and storytelling, inspired by real-life diaries.

MAMMA MIA!

May 11–16, 2027

Buell Theatre

Set on a Greek island, this musical tells a story of love and identity through the songs of ABBA as a daughter seeks to discover her father.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Sept. 7–12, 2027

Buell Theatre

The story of Neil Diamond’s rise from Brooklyn to global stardom, featuring his most iconic songs and tracing his journey as a performer and songwriter.