Photos: First Look at the Eighth and Final Season of THE CHI

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Paramount+ has unveiled an exclusive first look at the eighth and final season of The Chi, giving fans their first glimpse at the series’ final chapter. Production on the new season began in January, kicking off the road to the show’s farewell. It will arrive on the streamer later this year.

As The Chi enters its eighth and final season and its coldest winter ever, life or death choices must be made. The question becomes, who is willing to make them? Legacy, conflict, joy, and pain all collide as the show makes its conclusion. The series stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall and Jason Weaver.

The Chi is created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Master of None) under her Hillman Grad banner, and the series is executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian for Hillianaire Productions and Jewel Coronel for Uncut Gems.

Additional executive producers include Academy Award and Emmy winner Common (Selma), Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Naomi Funabashi and Rishi Rajani. James Rogers III joins as executive producer. Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield return to direct multiple episodes and have been upped to Co-Executive Producers.

All previous seasons of The Chi are currently available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium Plan. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Photo Credit: Sandy Morris/Paramount+



Wendy Raquel Robinson, Birgundi Baker, Hannaha Hall, Zaria Imani Primer, Karrueche Tran and Kyla Pratt

Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson, Michael V. Epps and Shamon Brown Jr.

Birgundi Baker and Jacob Latimore