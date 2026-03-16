Tom Brady To Make First Official Visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback in NFL history, will make his first-ever talk‑guest appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Tuesday, March 17. Tune in to watch at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.

The seven‑time SUPER BOWL champion, entrepreneur, and cultural icon will sit down with Fallon to discuss Fanatics Flag Football Classic, an upcoming new global event from Fanatics Studios, the joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, Brady and FOX Sports, taking place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The March 17 episode of The Tonight Show will also feature guests Linda Cardellini and Derrick White, as well as stand-up comedy from Katie Boyle. Brady was last seen on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” during a surprise cameo via a live FaceTime with Kendall Jenner before the 2026 SUPER BOWL earlier this year. Watch that appearance below.

The late-night talk show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It streams the next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.