Video: Watch the Official Trailer for Disney's HANNAH MONTANA 20th Anniversary Special

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Disney+ and Hulu have dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. The special will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, March 24, which marks 20 years to the day that the original series debuted on Disney Channel.

The special, filmed in front of a live studio audience, features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will take an intimate look at the creation and lasting impact of the character and the show. Viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Cyrus' archival collection, familiar faces and surprise guests, and a special musical performance by Miley Cyrus.

Additionally, some of the most memorable sets from Hannah Montana will also be brought back to life, including the Stewart family living room and the Hannah Montana closet.

The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions. Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan as executive producers. Cooper will also host the special.

Hannah Montana is one of Disney’s most passionate fandoms and became a global phenomenon, reshaping kids’ television, influencing music and fashion, and launching a generation-defining pop star. The Emmy-nominated series spawned 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide, as well as two feature films.