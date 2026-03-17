Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine Will Lead WANTED on Broadway

The musical WANTED, formerly known as Gun & Powder, is headed to Broadway this fall! The new musical will star Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine, as Mary and Martha Clarke, respectively, black twin sisters who passed as white in 1893 Texas. The production will begin previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15, 2026 with an opening night set for November 8, 2026.

About WANTED

Texas, 1893 — a time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas.

A new Broadway musical that brings a defiant legacy to life, WANTED is the mostly true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, two extraordinary women who went from farmgirls to outlaws to legends. The production stars Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Almost Famous) as Mary and Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha.

“We are thrilled to announce that WANTED will make its official Broadway premiere this fall,” said P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin). “Sharing this milestone during Women’s History Month feels especially meaningful, as the musical continues to shine a light on the legacy of women whose stories have too often been overlooked. We are deeply grateful to the extraordinary creative team bringing this production to life, and especially to Angelica for courageously sharing her family’s story, brought to the stage alongside Ross’ magnificent score.”

Recently, Pfeiffer starred on Broadway as Satine in Moulin Rouge and Eurydice in Hadestown. LaFontaine originated the roles of Satine in Moulin Rouge and Deena Jones in Dreamgirls on London’s West End.

“We’re so happy to finally bring this show we love so much to Broadway,” said Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine. “Getting to highlight a piece of American history so rarely talked about, and to step into the boots of these extraordinary women is an honor we don’t take lightly. We know the importance of seeing yourself onstage, and to represent the complicated and beautiful tapestry of this country on Broadway is a dream realized. To get to do it together is a dream come true. We can’t wait for the world to meet the Sisters Clarke.”

WANTED features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of the Sisters Clarke), music by Ross Baum, direction by Obie Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (AIN’T NO MO’), and choreography by Chelsey Arce (Sweeney Todd 2023 revival, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child). Casting for the production will be by Tara Rubin and Olivia Paige West of The TRC Company.

Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum’s work on WANTED has earned major recognition: Chéri was named to Variety’s list of “10 Broadway Stars to Watch for 2025” and both Chéri and Baum were honored on The Washington Post’s “POST NEXT” list, which highlights 50 people shaping our society in 2026.

Additional creative team and casting will be announced at a later date. WANTED is produced by P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin).

WANTED had a critically acclaimed run at Paper Mill Playhouse from April 4 - May 5, 2024, and WANTED: The Studio EP is available in digital and streaming formats. The five song EP features “Wide Open Plains,” “The Train,” “Gun & Powder,” “The Way I Am,” and “Freedom,” performed by Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, and the WANTED Studio Cast.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin