Video: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Return in DUNE: PART THREE Teaser

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Warner Bros. has just unveiled the first-look teaser at the highly anticipated Dune: Part Three, which serves as the conclusion of Denis Villeneuve's trilogy. Based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, the film will arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.

The new teaser picks up with Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, and his lover Chani (Zendaya), 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two. Now the emperor of the universe, the film follows Paul as he grapples with his power.

The film also features the return of Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, as seen in the trailer, along with Florence Pugh, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy who made a cameo appearance in the second installment. Robert Pattinson makes his franchise debut as Scytale, alongside Isaach De Bankolé and newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.