Rachel McAdams Survival Comedy SEND HELP Sets Digital Release

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Send Help, the dark comedy from filmmaker Sam Raimi starring Rachel McAdams, will arrive on digital platforms on March 24, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The 4K Ultra HD and DVD release is set for April 21, featuring over two hours of bonus content.

Raimi describes Send Help as a darkly comedic reversal of power: “What if a woman was cheated by the boys’ club at work, held down by corporate management and a terrible, mean boss who treats her unfairly? And what if they crash-landed on an island and the roles were reversed?”

That premise comes to life onscreen through the performances of Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, as two business colleagues who become stranded on a deserted island as the only survivors of a plane crash. Consequently, the duo is forced to overcome past grievances and work together to stay alive through an unsettling, wryly humorous battle of wills and wits. Since hitting theaters this January, the movie has earned a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bonus Features

Deleted & Extended Scenes: Bradley’s Office Franklin at Coffee Linda in Car Airplane Intro Plane Scene Version 1 - Storyboards Plane Scene with Pre-vis Plane Scene with Stunt-vis Finding Water and Bradley High Ridge 1 and Bamboo Night of Horror Day of Hunger Boar Scene Stunt-vis Boar Scene with Puppet Waterfall Long Goodbye Teaching Montage Extended Campfire and Bradley Bathing Extended Cave Walk and Talk and Dinner Castration Scene - Storyboards Bee Cave Franklin Returns Audition Tape

Featurettes: Constructing the Boar Hunt — Sam Raimi offers a deep dive into the creation of SEND HELP’s epic boar hunt scene and the intensive creative process that amplifies the scene’s visceral impact. From the Office to the Island — Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien detail their transformative filming experience, moving from controlled studios to open beaches. Discover how this shift in environment influenced the development of their characters and the overall production process. Becoming Linda Liddle — Rachel McAdams, along with the costume and makeup designers, describes the unique journey of creating Linda Liddle's unpolished office appearance and developing her striking, unpredictable survivalist transformation. Survival Instinct — Follow Rachel McAdams as she learns the fundamentals of surviving in the WILD with the help of Survivalist Expert Ky Furneaux. SOS: Sounds of Survival — Danny Elfman details his creative process and collaboration with Sam Raimi to write a score that elevates the emotional and atmospheric landscape of SEND HELP.

Bloopers: Check out hilarious outtakes from the making of the movie.

Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Sam Raimi and producer Zainab Azizi.

Photo Credit: Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios