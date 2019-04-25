Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 4/29-5/3





Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of APRIL 29-MAY 3 are as follows (subject to change):Monday, April 29 - The Political View with Newt Gingrich (author, "Collusion"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesTuesday, April 30 - E. L. James (author, "The Mister")Wednesday, May 1 - "The View" celebrates Abby Huntsman's birthday; Day of Hot TopicsThursday, May 2 - The Political View with Alan Dershowitz (author, "The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel Into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion")Friday, May 3 - Diane Sawyer (ABC News anchor); Rebel Wilson ("The Hustle"); chef Aarón Sanchez; "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices