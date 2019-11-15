Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 11/18-11/22





Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of NOV. 18 - 22 are as follows (subject to change):Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesDay of Hot TopicsDay of Hot TopicsJamie Lee Curtis ("Knives Out"); Mark Ruffalo and Robert Bilott ("Dark Waters")Dolly Parton ("Heartstrings")