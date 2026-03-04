Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse
The production runs March 2–28 as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series.
Check out photos of opening night of Michael Shaw Fisher's THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS, which is currently playing a limited New York engagement at SoHo Playhouse. The production runs March 2–28 as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, arriving with momentum following critical acclaim at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and a successful Off-Broadway bow earlier this year.
Award-winning playwright Michael Shaw Fisher returns to the director's chair for this sharply observed dark comedy about two couples whose dinner conversation detonates into an unexpected—and unsettling—21st-century class war. At once intimate and explosive, the play interrogates power, privilege, and desire with biting humor and emotional precision.
Joining Fisher is a producing team that helped bring the production to the New York stage. Emma Hunton rounds out the production team alongside producers Alli Miller, Mia Criss, Mark Giberson, and Jason Goodman, who also serves as co-producer and assistant director, supporting the collaboration throughout rehearsal and performance.
Together, the group represents an independent theater-making approach focused on contemporary work that engages audiences in challenging conversations. With backgrounds spanning performance, development, and production, the team brings both creative and producing experience to the project.
THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS is running at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY 10013, with performances continuing through March 28.
Photo Credit: Geneviee Rafter-Keddy
Michael Shaw Fisher (Playwright)
Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Schoen Hodges, Michael Shaw Fisher, Rebecca Larsen and Leigh Wulff
Mark Giberson (Producer),Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Schoen Hodges, Michael Shaw Fisher, Rebecca Larsen, Leigh Wulff, Alli Miller-Fisher (Director/Producer), Jason Goodman (Assistant Director/Co-Producer) and Mia Criss (Producer)
Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Schoen Hodges,Rebecca Larsen and Leigh Wulff
Mark Giberson, Alli Miller-Fisher, Mia Criss and Jason Goodman
Alli Miller-Fisher and Michael Shaw Fisher
Alli Miller-Fisher and Michael Shaw Fisher
Alli Miller-Fisher
Jordan Kai Burnett, Alli Miller-Fisher and Mia Criss
Alli Miller-Fisher, Alex Pouloutides and Mia Criss
Mia Criss with Erica Barstein and Mia Barstein
Jordan Kai Burnett and Nicci Claspell
Mia Criss, Jordan Kai Burnett, Nicci Claspell and Alli Miller-Fisher
Emily Martinez and Gabe Martinez
Rian Buksbezen and Jason Goodman
Emily Bear and Mia Criss
Alli Miller-Fisher and Alex Hall
Tyler Lain and Drew Ginsberg
Drew Ginsberg and Mia Criss
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley
Ben Rauhala and Mia Criss
Britt LaFied (Managing Director Soho Playhouse)