Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse

The production runs March 2–28 as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series.

By: Mar. 04, 2026

Check out photos of opening night of Michael Shaw Fisher's THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS, which is currently playing a limited New York engagement at SoHo Playhouse. The production runs March 2–28 as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, arriving with momentum following critical acclaim at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and a successful Off-Broadway bow earlier this year.

Award-winning playwright Michael Shaw Fisher returns to the director's chair for this sharply observed dark comedy about two couples whose dinner conversation detonates into an unexpected—and unsettling—21st-century class war. At once intimate and explosive, the play interrogates power, privilege, and desire with biting humor and emotional precision.

Joining Fisher is a producing team that helped bring the production to the New York stage. Emma Hunton rounds out the production team alongside producers Alli Miller, Mia Criss, Mark Giberson, and Jason Goodman, who also serves as co-producer and assistant director, supporting the collaboration throughout rehearsal and performance.

Together, the group represents an independent theater-making approach focused on contemporary work that engages audiences in challenging conversations. With backgrounds spanning performance, development, and production, the team brings both creative and producing experience to the project.

THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS is running at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY 10013, with performances continuing through March 28.

 Photo Credit: Geneviee Rafter-Keddy

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Rebecca Larsen

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Rebecca Larsen

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Richardson Cisneros-Jones

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Richardson Cisneros-Jones

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Leigh Wulff

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Leigh Wulff

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Schoen Hodges

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Schoen Hodges

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Michael Shaw Fisher (Playwright)

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Michael Shaw Fisher

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Schoen Hodges, Michael Shaw Fisher, Rebecca Larsen and Leigh Wulff

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Mark Giberson (Producer),Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Schoen Hodges, Michael Shaw Fisher, Rebecca Larsen, Leigh Wulff, Alli Miller-Fisher (Director/Producer), Jason Goodman (Assistant Director/Co-Producer) and Mia Criss (Producer)

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Schoen Hodges,Rebecca Larsen and Leigh Wulff

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Mark Giberson, Alli Miller-Fisher, Mia Criss and Jason Goodman

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Alli Miller-Fisher and Michael Shaw Fisher

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Alli Miller-Fisher and Michael Shaw Fisher

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Alli Miller-Fisher

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Jason Goodman

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Jordan Kai Burnett, Alli Miller-Fisher and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Alli Miller-Fisher, Alex Pouloutides and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Mia Criss with Erica Barstein and Mia Barstein

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Nicci Claspell

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Nicci Claspell

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Jordan Kai Burnett and Nicci Claspell

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Mia Criss, Jordan Kai Burnett, Nicci Claspell and Alli Miller-Fisher

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Emily Martinez and Gabe Martinez

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Jaime Cepero

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Rian Buksbezen and Jason Goodman

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Emily Bear

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Emily Bear and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Alli Miller-Fisher and Alex Hall

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Tyler Lain and Drew Ginsberg

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Drew Ginsberg and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Darren Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Darren Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Darren Criss and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Darren Criss and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Ben Rauhala and Mia Criss

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Ethan Crystal

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Britt LaFied (Managing Director Soho Playhouse)

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Rebecca Larsen, Schoen Hodges and Leigh Wulff

Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse Image
Rebecca Larsen, Schoen Hodges, Leigh Wulff and Richardson Cisneros-Jones




