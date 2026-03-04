Photos: THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Opens At SoHo Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out photos of opening night of Michael Shaw Fisher's THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS, which is currently playing a limited New York engagement at SoHo Playhouse. The production runs March 2–28 as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, arriving with momentum following critical acclaim at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and a successful Off-Broadway bow earlier this year.

Award-winning playwright Michael Shaw Fisher returns to the director's chair for this sharply observed dark comedy about two couples whose dinner conversation detonates into an unexpected—and unsettling—21st-century class war. At once intimate and explosive, the play interrogates power, privilege, and desire with biting humor and emotional precision.

Joining Fisher is a producing team that helped bring the production to the New York stage. Emma Hunton rounds out the production team alongside producers Alli Miller, Mia Criss, Mark Giberson, and Jason Goodman, who also serves as co-producer and assistant director, supporting the collaboration throughout rehearsal and performance.

Together, the group represents an independent theater-making approach focused on contemporary work that engages audiences in challenging conversations. With backgrounds spanning performance, development, and production, the team brings both creative and producing experience to the project.

THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS is running at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY 10013, with performances continuing through March 28.

Photo Credit: Geneviee Rafter-Keddy